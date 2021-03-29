Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra is here to take on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi released the Mi 11 already in Europe last month following its debut in China at the end of last year. However, we’ve still been waiting for Xiaomi’s more premium Mi 11 Ultra which we’ve been expecting since it leaked over a month ago. Xiaomi finally revealed the phone in full today, and as expected, it’s headlined by a new triple camera array, high-resolution display, fast wired and wireless charging, and Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Design, Specs, and Features

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a massive, thick, and heavy phone, measuring 164.3mm tall and 8.38mm thick and weighing 234g. Considering its ceramic build, large cameras, and expansive display, these dimensions make sense. Speaking of ceramic, Xiaomi is offering the Mi 11 Ultra in two colorways: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. Both models feature a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the front for protection and are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The Mi 11 Ultra is actually Xiaomi’s first-ever IP68-rated device, which is something they’re proudly touting but is standard among premium flagship phones.

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra shares some similarities with the non-Ultra model, like a 6.81-inch 120Hz Quad HD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G connectivity through the integrated Snapdragon X60 modem, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. However, the storage and RAM are upgraded — there’s only one configuration, with 256GB of storage capacity and 12GB RAM. There doesn’t appear to be a microSD card slot, so 256GB is all you’re getting. Also, the Ultra now supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity depending on the region.

Another change from the standard Mi 11 is the rear camera array, which is much larger and has a different sensor setup. You get a 50MP main sensor with Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 image sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto. The telephoto supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 120x digital zoom. That’s a step down compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra‘s telephoto lens, which offers 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, but is substantially better zooming than what’s found in the standard Mi 11.

The rear camera bump also contains a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 126 x 294. Xiaomi says it can be used to take selfies with the rear cameras, function as an always-on display, and more. Earlier leaks showed the screen can essentially mirror whatever is on the phone’s main display, though watching YouTube or checking emails on a finger-sized screen probably isn’t ideal.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a smartphone with a rear display for taking photos — the Vivo NEX had a much larger one in 2018, as did the Nubia Z20 in 2019. More recently, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate have a small screen on the center of the back, but that one is a dot-matrix display that only displays text and simple logos.

Xiaomi also packed some of the fastest charging technology we’ve seen yet into the Mi 11 Ultra. The device features a silicon-oxygen anode battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh. It should easily last an entire day, but you also get 67W wired and wireless charging, which Xiaomi says can fill the battery within 36 minutes. That’s slightly faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro, which can charge at 65W with the included power adapter, or the same speed using OnePlus’ proprietary wireless charger. The phone also has 10W reverse wireless charging.

Specification Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Build Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

Protection: Corning Gorilla Victus (front), Ceramic (back), IP68 rating for water and dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.38mm, 234g Display Main 6.81″ AMOLED Quad-curved DotDisplay WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440), 20:9 aspect ratio, 515 ppi 120Hz refresh rate; AdaptiveSync: 30/60/90/120Hz 480Hz touch sampling rate 1700 nits peak brightness (with HBM and 100% APL) Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 360° ambient light sensor, Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0

Rear 1.1″ AMOLED screen 126 x 294 resolution, 450 nits peak brightness Always-on-display, notifications alerts, selfie preview Super power saving mode

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660 Samsung’s 5nm (5LPE) manufacturing process

Three-phase cooling technology RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

16GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

67W wired turbo charging

67W wireless turbo charging

10W reverse charging Security In-screen fingerprint reader

AI face unlock Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2, f/1.95, 85 ̊ FOV, 1/1.12″ sensor size, 1.4μm 4-in-1 to 2.8μm, 8P lens OIS, dToF laser focus Dual Pixel Pro, Dual Native ISO Fusion, Staggered-HDR

Ultra-wide: 48MP, f/2.2, 128° FOV, 1/2.0″ sensor size, 0.8μm 4-in-1 to 1.6μm, 7P lens PDAF Macro shooting

Telephoto: 48MP, f/4.1, 1/2.0″ sensor size, 0.8μm 4-in-1 to 1.6μm 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom OIS, PDAF

Video: 8K video recording and night mode from all 3 cameras Front Camera 20MP, f/2.2, 78° FOV, 0.8μm 4-in-1 to 1.6μm, fixed-focus Port USB Type-C

No 3.5mm headphone jack Audio & Vibration Dual speakers

Sound by Harmon Kardon

Hi-Res Audio Certification

X-axis linear vibration motor Connectivity Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 4G LTE and 5G integrated modem 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41/42 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz

Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC and IR blaster Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will cost start at ¥5599 in China for the 8/256GB model, ¥5999 for the 12/256GB model, and ¥6999 for the 16+256GB model. In Europe, the 12/256GB version will cost €1200.

Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi also took the wraps off of the Mi 11i, the Mi 11 Lite series, the Mi Band 6, and two wireless charging accessories.