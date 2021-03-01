Xiaomi Mi 11 series: Here’s everything we know about Xiaomi’s 2021 flagship lineup!

A day before Qualcomm officially unveiled the Snapdragon 888, the company partially detailed the flagship SoC and confirmed the names of 14 OEMs who would launch devices with the new processor. Xiaomi was one of the manufacturers on the list, and the company teased the Mi 11 just a day after Qualcomm’s launch event. A few weeks down the line, the Chinese OEM revealed that it would launch the Mi 11 before the end of the year, making it the first device to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip.

As promised, Xiaomi lifted the covers off the Mi 11 in China on December 28th, giving us our first look at its design, specifications, and unique features. The company is now prepping to launch three more devices in the Mi 11 lineup — the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra — which are expected to come out sometime later this year. In case you missed out on our previous coverage of the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup, here’s everything you need to know about the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra!

Xiaomi launched the vanilla Mi 11 in China late last year. The company then announced it in the European market on February 8th, but the device is yet to go on sale in the region. Although previous leaks suggested that the company would launch the remaining devices in the lineup sometime in February, so far we haven’t seen any official announcement from the company. We’ll update this post as soon as we hear more from Xiaomi.

Mi 11 series — Regular, Lite, Pro, and Ultra variants

Xiaomi is reportedly planning on launching 4 devices in the Mi 11 lineup. The regular Mi 11 is the first one out of the lot and it has already been launched in China and select European markets. The device is expected to make its way to India too sometime in the near future.

Along with the Mi 11, Xiaomi is reportedly working on a more affordable Mi 11 Lite, the flagship Mi 11 Pro, and an overkill Mi 11 Ultra. These three devices have leaked to varying degrees over the last few months, and we’re more or less confident that they will be launched sooner rather than later. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi may launch the Mi 11 Lite as the Mi CC11 in China, based on the company’s previous naming convention.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (leaked) Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (leaked) Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (leaked) Build N/A Metallic mid-frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on front

Glass back N/A N/A Dimensions & Weight N/A Frosted Glass: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm 196g

Vegan Leather: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.56mm 194g

N/A N/A Display Flat display 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch response rate

515 PPI pixel density

1500 nits peak brightness

10-bit color

HDR10+

Hole punch display

Quad-curved 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Hole punch display

Quad-curved 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Hole punch display

Quad-curved SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 775/775G (unannounced) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB Up to 12GB LPDDR5 + up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Up to 16GB LPDDR5 + up to 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 4150mAh 4,600mAh

55W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging

55W GaN charger included 5,000mAh

67W wired fast charging

67W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging 5,000mAh

67W wired fast charging

67W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging Security N/A In-Display Optical Fingerprint Sensor N/A N/A Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Primary: 108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, f/1.85, 1.6µm, OIS

108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, f/1.85, 1.6µm, OIS Secondary: 13MP, f/2.4, 123° FoV, wide-angle sensor

13MP, f/2.4, 123° FoV, wide-angle sensor Tertiary: 5MP, f/2.4, AF, macro Video: 8K

HDR10+ Primary: 50MP

50MP Secondary: 13MP wide-angle

13MP wide-angle Tertiary: 5MP macro

5MP macro Quaternary: 120x telephoto Primary: 50MP

50MP Secondary: 48MP wide-angle

48MP wide-angle Tertiary: 48MP telephoto Front Camera(s) N/A 20MP, f/2.4 20MP 20MP Port(s) N/A USB Type C USB Type C USB Type C Audio N/A Stereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Stereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Stereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Connectivity N/A NFC

Wi-Fi 6

IR Blaster NFC

Wi-Fi 6

IR Blaster NFC

Wi-Fi 6(E?)

IR Blaster Software MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 Other Features N/A Simultaneous audio sharing with two Bluetooth devices N/A N/A

Display

As Ben pointed out in our hands-on preview of the Xiaomi Mi 11, the device features a gorgeous 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and curves on all four sides. The display offers a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a pixel density of 515 PPI. It features a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath that doubles up as a heart rate sensor.

While the 120Hz panel on the Mi 11 doesn’t offer a variable refresh rate like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the content. The panel is 10-bit capable, offers HDR10+ support, and has a peak brightness of 1500nits. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also packs a couple of cool software features, like Super Resolution, that can enhance your viewing experience even further.

Mi 11 Ultra as seen in Tech Buff PH’s YouTube video

Leaks suggest that the Mi 11 Pro will feature the same QHD+ AMOLED display as the regular Mi 11, measuring 6.81-inches. It will offer a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and feature a single hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. At the moment, we have no further information about the display on the Mi 11 Pro, but we assume that it will be the exact same panel as the Mi 11. As per a hands-on video of the Mi 11 Ultra from Filipino YouTuber Tech Buff PH (now unavailable), the top-of-the-line device will also pack the same display as the other two models. Both the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra are expected to feature premium display features like MEMC, Super Resolution, SDR-to-HDR upmapping, and AI upscaling.

Although details about the Mi 11 Lite’s display have been slim so far, leaked images of the device spotted on Weibo suggest that it will be flat, unlike the other models in the Mi 11 series. It will, however, have the same hole-punch camera placement as the other models. The images also suggest that the device may have chunkier bezels in comparison with the rest of the lineup, but they should still be easy to ignore for most users.

Design

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a design similar to its predecessors, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. It offers a familiar package over on the front with a display that seamlessly curves over the edges to a 1.8mm metal frame that gives it a premium look and feel. The curve on the sides of the display are a lot more pronounced, while the curve on the top and bottom of the display are a lot more subtle. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers 2m drop protection and twice the scratch resistance as the company’s previous offerings.

Over on the back, though, it features a new “squircle” shaped camera module with a circular silver accent around the primary 108MP sensor. The device has subtle Xiaomi branding towards the bottom of the back panel, unlike some of the recent budget offerings from the company.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi offers two different back panel designs on the Mi 11, one with a frosted matte finish back panel that is soft to the touch and another with a vegan leather finish. The company offers the frosted matte finish variant in three colorways — Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, and Frost White — while the vegan leather variant is available in two color options — Lilac Purple and Honey Beige. However, Xiaomi has only launched two of the three frosted glass variants — Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue — in the European market.

In terms of ports, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a USB Type-C port at the bottom flanked by the SIM card slot on one side and the primary microphone and speaker grille on the other. Over on the top, the device features a secondary microphone next to another speaker grille that features Harman Kardon branding and an IR blaster. The volume rocker and power button are situated within the metal frame on the right edge.

Credits: MyDrivers

While we have already seen the Mi 11 in all its glory, we’ve only seen one leaked image of the Mi 11 Pro so far. The image (via MyDrivers) reveals that the Mi 11 Pro will feature the same design as the regular Mi 11 for the most part. However, the device won’t feature the same camera island design. Instead of the Mi 11’s squircle camera island, the Mi 11 Pro will sport a larger horizontally-oriented camera island with an additional camera sensor and a larger flash. We’ve also seen this design in a leaked promotional poster for the device. Other than that, the device will look the same as the regular Mi 11.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

As far as the Mi 11 Ultra is concerned, leaks suggest that it will feature an even larger horizontally-oriented camera island. The aforementioned YouTube video reveals that the camera island will include three sensors and a tiny secondary display. While we don’t know the specs of this display, it seems it will able to open almost any app on your phone.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

We’re guessing that Xiaomi has added this screen to help users take better selfies with the rear-facing camera array. Much like the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra seems to have the same quad-curved display as the Mi 11, with a single-hole punch cutout in the top left corner and minimal bezels on all sides. The device will also feature the same stereo speaker setup, button placement, IR blaster, and slim metal frame as the Mi 11.

Leaked live images of the Mi 11 Lite shared on Weibo suggest that it will feature the same design as the vanilla Mi 11. The device will sport the same squircle camera island with a triple camera setup on the back. However, as mentioned earlier, it won’t feature a curved display like the other devices in the lineup. We haven’t seen any other leaked images or renders of the device at the moment, so we can’t comment on the rest of its design.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 11 packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. We have dedicated coverage on the SoC, and we encourage you to check out our in-depth look at the Snapdragon 888 and an overview of its benchmark results.

The Snapdragon 888 is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. While Xiaomi does offer a more premium 12GB+256GB variant of the Mi 11 in China, the company hasn’t launched it in the European market.

As per recent leaks, both the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. The devices will likely come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but we currently have no confirmation regarding the same. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi offered up to 16GB of RAM on the Mi 10 Ultra, so the company may do the same with the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Lite will be the most affordable smartphone out of the lot and, as such, it won’t feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8-series chips. Instead, rumors suggest that the device will launch with a new Snapdragon 7-series chip. According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will feature a yet unannounced Snapdragon 7-series chip, which goes by the model number SM7350. Qualcomm may announce the new chip during, or a few days before, the Mi 11 Lite launch, and it may be called the Snapdragon 775 or the Snapdragon 775G. It will likely be a mid-range chip with a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz and 5G capabilities. As per recent leaks, the SoC will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a respectable triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The device uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor for its primary camera that promises great results thanks to Xiaomi’s extensive optimizations.

In our hands-on preview, Ben found that the main camera delivered sharp and vibrant images with excellent dynamic range. The camera offers razor-sharp and fast focusing and good low-light capabilities. The primary sensor also does a great job while capturing video with excellent stabilization. The secondary 13MP wide-angle shooter also does a decent job with stills. However, its video performance isn’t as good as the primary sensor, and it suffers in dynamic range a bit.

As far as the raw specifications are concerned, the primary 108MP f/1.85 camera boasts of a 1/1.33″ sensor that produces images with 1.6µm large pixels. It offers OIS and AF capabilities. The 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera has a 123° FoV, and the 5MP f/2.4 macro camera can get as close as 3cm to the subject. Over on the front, the device features a single 20MP f/2.2 selfie shooter that also produces 1.6µm 4-in-1 Super Pixel images. To get a glimpse of the Mi 11’s real-world camera performance, check out the photo and video samples in the camera section of our hands-on preview.

To complement the impressive camera hardware, Xiaomi has also packed a host of new features in MIUI 12.5. These include enhanced night-mode capabilities with the primary, ultra-wide, and selfie cameras, RAW-level noise reduction for night mode video, six one-click AI cinema features like Parallel World and Freeze Frame Video, a Magic Zoom mode, and more. The Mi 11 also offers support for HDR10+ video recording, a new Pro Time-lapse mode, and AI Erase 2.0 for easy object removal.

Rumors suggest that the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will feature vastly superior camera hardware when compared with the regular Mi 11. The Pro variant is expected to feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a new 50MP primary shooter with a larger pixel size instead of the 108MP sensor found on the vanilla Mi 11. The other two lenses will likely be the same as the Mi 11, and the device will include an additional 120x telephoto camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra, however, won’t feature a quad-camera setup. As seen in the aforementioned YouTube video, the device will feature a triple-camera setup with the same 50MP primary camera as the Mi 11 Pro, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a 48MP 120x periscopic telephoto zoom lens. Over on the front, the device will include a single 20MP selfie shooter.

Information about the camera hardware on the Mi 11 Lite has been quite scarce so far. But the leaked images show that it will have a triple camera setup on the back and a single selfie camera. Rumors suggest that the device will include a 64MP primary camera, but we don’t know much about the other sensors yet.

Battery and Charging

The Mi 11 packs a substantial 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The device also features support for 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other devices in a pinch. Sadly, Xiaomi followed in Apple’s footsteps and removed the charger from the box when the device was launched in China. Thankfully though, the company will ship a 55W GaN fast charger in the box to all European buyers at no additional cost.

The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will also receive a significant bump in battery capacity and fast charging capabilities. Previous leaks suggest that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging and 67W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Reports also suggest that Xiaomi is working on an even faster 80W fast charging solution, but we can’t be sure if it will debut with the Mi 11 lineup. It’s worth mentioning that while the Mi 10 Ultra from last year featured support for 120W wired fast charging, Xiaomi may not offer the same on the Mi 11 Ultra.

Certification listings of the Mi 11 Lite have revealed that the device will include a smaller 4,150mAh battery. Although we don’t know much about its fast charging capabilities, Xiaomi may offer 33W wired fast charging support on the device, the same as the recently launched Redmi K40 series.

5G and Connectivity

Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888’s integrated Snapdragon X60 modem-RF system, the Mi 11 offers 5G support across various bands, including n1 / n3 / n5 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n38 / n41 / n77 / n78 / n79. The device also supports dual 5G standby. Along with that, the device features Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, multi-functional NFC, and an IR blaster.

The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will likely feature the same connectivity options as the vanilla Mi 11. However, Xiaomi may offer Wi-Fi 6E support on the top-of-the-line variant, but we haven’t seen any leaks supporting this claim.

Based on the information about the new Snapdragon 7-series SoC that we’ve seen so far, it seems like the Mi 11 Lite will also be a 5G capable device. However, Xiaomi may offer a 4G variant in select markets to give it a competitive edge.

MIUI 12.5 and Android 11

Although Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 in China, the international variant did not launch with the latest software release. Instead, Xiaomi launched it with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and promised to release the update by Q2 2021. But we have evidence to suggest that the upcoming Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra could very likely launch with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Before we get to that, though, here’s a quick look at all the new features included in the MIUI 12.5 update:

MIUI 12.5 changelog System: New: Response to gestures is now instant New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limited to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable.

System Animations: New: A new animation framework renders movement more realistically. New: New UI design is focused on visualization and making your interaction with the device more lifelike.

System Sounds: New: Nature mix is a new exciting way of creating your own notification sound system. New: Hundreds of system sounds that represent animals from all around the world. New: Stereo system sounds.

Super Wallpapers: New: Mount Siguniang super wallpaper.

Privacy Protection: New: Now you can see what apps access your clipboard and control access. New: Using approximate location adds up points to privacy protection. New: You can now manage sensitive permissions and related app behavior independently. New: The behavior of web pages is also tracked now, which helps you to block unwanted and malicious actions. New: Now it’s up to you who and when can track your online behavior. New: All apps now come with a security statement from GetApps. New: Privacy risk scanner. New: Control which apps access and delete items from your Gallery. New: A comprehensive overview of all sensitive permissions. New: You’ll be notified whenever high-risk permissions are used and will be able to block the corresponding actions. Optimization: An all-new privacy protection page.

Notes: New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save texts, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamix layouts make bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.

MIUI+: You can combine your phone and computer into a single working station. You can view MIUI notifications and open phone apps on your computer. Apps from your phone can be handed off to your computer. The items copied on a phone can now be pasted on the computer and vice versa. Photos and screenshots from a mobile device can be instantly used on a computer. Web pages can be seamlessly handed over from one device to another. You can transfer files to your mobile device using the “MIUI+” panel on your computer. New “File Manager” and “Notes” for computers.

Floating Windows: New: Instant messengers now support floating windows. New: Floating windows can be quickly replaced with fullscreen versions of the apps. New: App flashcards show key info when apps are displayed as floating windows. Learn more about new features in “Special features”.

Xiaomi Health: New: You can measure your heart rate using the camera now. New: Start recording running, walking, and cycling workouts manually, and enjoy lots of online workout classes. Optimization: Automatic workout recognition is much more accurate now.

Home screen: New: “Ripples” animation for downloading apps. New: “Burst” animation for uninstalling apps. New: New design for app folders. New: A vertical layout for Recents.

Casting: New: The aspect ratio is adjusted to the external monitor automatically during casting. New: The audio of the app that’s being cast in a floating window is separated from other audio.

Xiaomi Cloud: New: Password manager allows you to store passwords in the cloud. New: You can share device location with other people in your family sharing group. New: Location information can be recorded automatically before the device powers off. New: Convert images to PDF.

Mi Carrier Services: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now.

IME: New: A more convenient way to move a cursor using the scrollbar. New: Function buttons support switching between languages and keyboards. New: You can press and hold the function buttons to access more features. New: Custom themes for keyboards.

Themes: New: Font weight adjustment options for third party fonts. Optimization: Personalization features for system wallpapers, animations, and sounds.

Browser: New: Wallpaper customization in the lite mode. Optimization: Redesigned Incognito mode. Optimization: Pages load much faster now.

Mi Family: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now. Optimization: Revamped device control center.

Search: Optimization: Local search results are sorted automatically now. Optimization: All-new design.



Along with the aforementioned changes, the Mi 11 is also capable of sharing audio with two connected Bluetooth audio accessories at the same time. This will allow you and one of your friends to listen to the same music from your phone without disturbing others. We expect to see similar functionality on the other two devices in the lineup.

Now, coming to the evidence. The aforementioned YouTube video clearly shows the Mi 11 Ultra running a global build of MIUI 12.5. This leads us to believe that Xiaomi may have a stable release ready in time for launch, and the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra may come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Even if they don’t, Xiaomi will release the update soon after the launch, as the company has already announced plans to roll out MIUI 12.5 to the Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro in Q2 2021.

Leaked live images of the Mi 11 Lite (attached above) show the device running a global build of MIUI 12 based on Android 11. This leads us to believe that the device may not launch with Xiaomi’s latest MIU 12.5 release. However, if the company has the global build ready in time for launch, it may ship the device with the latest update.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Pricing and Availability

In China, the Mi 11 launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB +256GB variant of the device is priced at CNY 4,299, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,699. The device is already available for purchase in the country via Xiaomi’s website and all major eCommerce channels.

The Mi 11 is priced at €749 for the 8GB+128GB variant in Europe, with the 8GB + 256GB variant going for €799. Although Xiaomi isn’t offering the 12GB + 256GB SKU in the European market, the company plans to launch a Special Edition version with a unique color-shifting back panel. The company hasn’t released any concrete information about this variant at the moment, except for the fact that it will be available in limited quantities.

Xiaomi is yet to launch the Mi 11 in the Indian market, and we don’t have any pricing or availability details for the region at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as the company shares all the relevant information.

Similarly, we don’t have pricing and availability details for the upcoming Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra right now, but you can expect them to be slightly more expensive than the regular Mi 11. The Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, will be relatively cheaper, especially considering that it’s rumored to come with a Snapdragon 7-series SoC, a 64MP triple camera setup, and a flat display.

What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi Mi 11 series? Do you think Xiaomi will bring the Mi 11 Ultra to international markets? Let us know in the comments section below!