Xiaomi launches the Mi 11i, the global version of the Redmi K40 Pro+

Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite series, Xiaomi has also unveiled the Mi 11i, which seems to be a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Pro+ that the company launched in China last month. The Redmi K40 Pro+ is a true flagship smartphone in every way, meaning the new Xiaomi Mi 11i is no different.

The front is almost fully bezel-less with an expansive 6.67-inch AMOLED display at a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 1300 nits in peak brightness, is HDR10+ certified, and has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi also touts the phone’s RGB ambient light sensor which allows the device to tune the display’s white balance in accordance with the ambient lighting. Lastly, the phone supports MEMC to boost the frame rate of videos as well as Super Resolution to upscale the resolution of content.

In terms of performance, the Mi 11i is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a large, 4,520mAh battery which can be charged via the included 33W wired charger. The Snapdragon 888 is a 5G-enabled chipset with its integrated Snapdragon X60 modem. The phone comes with 128 or 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner rather than an optical or ultrasonic under-display one. It has dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos but no 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a triple camera array headlined by a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front, there’s a single 20MP sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11i Forums

Xiaomi is shipping the Mi 11i with its MIUI 12 software release based on Android 11.

Specification Xiaomi Mi 11i Dimensions & Weight 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm, 196g Display 6.67″ AMOLED display

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness, 900nits typical brightness

Gorilla Glass 5

True Tone

5,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+

MEMC SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660 Samsung’s 5nm (5LPE) manufacturing process

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,520mAh

33W fast wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2, f/1.75 primary camera

8MP ultra wide-angle camera, f/2.2, 119° FoV

5MP telemacro camera Front Camera(s) 20MP selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C No 3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 4G LTE and 5G integrated modem

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC and IR blaster

GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Pricing and Availability

The Mi 11i comes in Cosmic Black, Frosty White, or Celestial Silver in Europe and costs €649 for the 8+128 version or €699 for the 8+256 version. It will be available through Xiaomi’s online retail partners. As previously mentioned, the phone is available in China as the Redmi K40 Pro+. It may launch in India under the “Mi 11X Pro” branding, though.