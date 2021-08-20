Xiaomi is making another Mi 11 flagship, and it could have 120W charging

Xiaomi could soon be bringing a new flagship to the market. This new smartphone, dubbed the Mi 11T Pro, will succeed the last year’s Mi 10T Pro, according to a fresh leak. Xiaomi launching yet another flagship device may come as a surprise to many, especially since the company has already launched a lot of them, like the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi MIX 4, this year. While all of the above-mentioned devices are premium offerings, the Mi 11T Pro is expected to be an affordable flagship, featuring some of the best hardware from other Mi 11 series flagships and an enticing price tag.

Details about the Mi 11T Pro were first reported by the Vietnamese tech YouTube channel The Pixel. According to the channel, Mi 11T Pro will feature a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Alongside the Pro model, Xiaomi also appears to be readying the vanilla Mi 11T which will be powered by a MediaTek SoC, as revealed by the frequent Xiaomi tipster @kacskrz.

In a separate leak, GizmoChina reports that Xiaomi could unveil the new Mi 11T series at a global launch event on September 23. Considering that the Mi 10T lineup was announced around the same time, the rumored launch date does line up nicely.

Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T did quite well in markets like India, thanks to their premium design and amazing price to performance ratio. Although the global chip shortage means Xiaomi might not be able to hit the same price points as the last year, the Mi 11T series will most likely be cheaper than some of the more premium flagships on the market.

Xiaomi has yet to confirm anything about the Mi 11T series but we expect to learn from the company leading up to the official launch.

