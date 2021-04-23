The Redmi K40 series dons a new avatar in India, launches as the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

The POCO F1 was Xiaomi’s first flagship killer in India. Since then, the company has separated the operations and marketing of its different sub-brands, including Redmi and POCO, and launched multiple other flagship killers in the country. After the Redmi K20 series and the Xiaomi Mi 10T series, Xiaomi is launching yet another flagship killer series, with the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro finally coming to India. The Mi 11X Pro features Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108MP triple cameras whereas the Mi 11X comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and 48MP cameras. Both of the devices feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, fast charging, and a lot more for exciting prices.

The Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro are new monikers given to existing devices launched by the company in other markets. The Mi 11X is a rebadged Redmi K40, which is also known as the POCO F3 globally. Meanwhile, the Mi 11X Pro is a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+ and the specifications for these devices remain unchanged irrespective of the branding.

Starting with the Mi 11X Pro, it features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with an 8GB LPDDR5 RAM in India. This is paired with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Mi 11X, on the other hand, features a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a super-charged version of Qualcomm’s previous flagship SoC — Snapdragon 865/865 Plus. The non-Pro smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and with 128GB of storage.

The next difference between the two devices is in terms of the cameras. The Mi 11X Pro comes with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which can also be seen on other Xiaomi and Redmi sub-premium devices such as the Mi 10i (our review) and the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max (our review). Other brands have also used the same 108MP sensor on their mid-rangers such as the Realme 8 Pro (our review) and the Motorola Moto G60. On the other hand, the vanilla variant features a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, that we saw on the Mi 9T/Redmi K20’s camera. Other than the different primary cameras, both of the devices feature an 8MP ultrawide angle and a 5MP tele-macro camera. All of these cameras support Night Mode for photos and videos. Furthermore, both the phones also feature a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

Now speaking of the similarities, both of these devices feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1300nits. In addition, the display also supports True Tone, which adjusts the color temperature of the display based on the ambient light just like the True Tone on Apple devices. In addition to a front-facing ambient light sensor, the Mi 11X series features a secondary ambient light sensor on the back for a seamless auto-brightness experience. The display also comes with HDR10+ support and a software-based MEMC to make up for the lack of an adaptive refresh rate. The Super Resolution feature on the two smartphones upscale SD content to HD resolution using AI.

Both the Mi 11X devices feature 4,520mAh batteries with 33W fast wired charging. 5G and Wi-Fi 6 comes as standard connectivity option across both phones. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both devices also feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

In terms of software, the Mi 11X series runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series: Price and Availability in India

The Mi 11X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999 (~$400) in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹31,999 (~$427).

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Mi 11X Pro will be available for ₹39,999 (~$535) while the 8GB + 256GB variant will be available for ₹41,999 (~$560).

The phones will be available in India via Amazon starting April 27th.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series Specifications