Xiaomi’s Mi 11X series is coming to India alongside the Mi 11 Ultra this month

After launching the POCO X3 Pro in India last month, Xiaomi is now gearing up to bring its flagship Mi 11 Ultra to the region. But that’s not the only phone from the Mi 11 lineup coming to the country later this month. As per a recent tweet from Xiaomi India’s MD, Manu Kumar Jain, the company will also debut the new Mi 11X series on April 23rd.

Mi Fans, Xcited that ‘✖️’ flagship series is coming to #India! 😍 🔥 Xtreme performance

🔥 Xceptional display, camera & sound

🔥 Xquisite design

🔥 Xclusive / customized for India Xperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

The Mi 11X series will likely consist of two devices — the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. As per recent reports, both these phones will be rebranded Redmi K40 series devices. The Redmi K40 (codename alioth) will be launched as the Xiaomi Mi 11X (codename aliothin), and the Redmi K40 Pro+ (codename haydn_pro) will be launched as the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (codename haydn_pro_india).

While the upcoming Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro will be largely the same as the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro+, the devices will feature Xiaomi branding and they might not include NFC support. The remaining specifications should remain unchanged. Therefore, we expect the Mi 11X to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, a 48MP triple camera setup, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The Mi 11X Pro will sport the same display, but it will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip and a 108MP triple camera setup.

The Mi 11X series will also pack a 20MP selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1/5.2, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The devices will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the software front, they will likely run MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Do note that the specifications mentioned above are speculative, and we currently have no official information from Xiaomi regarding the same. We’ll update this post as soon as the company shares more details about the upcoming devices.