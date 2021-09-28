Xiaomi’s last-gen Mi Band is on sale for just £19.99 in the U.K.

If you’re in the market for a cheap fitness tracker that does basically everything you need it to, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is on sale for just £19.99 on Amazon U.K. right now. If you missed out on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 the other day, then this is definitely the next best thing. There’s no blood-oxygen (SpO2) reading here, and the display is slightly smaller than its successor. Those are the two main drawbacks with the Mi Band 5, so it’s not as if you’re missing out on a whole lot.

Xiaomi’s wearables, particularly the Mi Band lineup, have, for a long time, sold like hotcakes since the first Mi Band was introduced in 2014. Back then, the first Mi Band featured barely 3 LED lights and no heart sensor. Now, we have a full-fledged AMOLED display that goes up to 450 nits, several sensors, and much more in the Mi Band 5. While more costly than the first version, the result is one of the best fitness bands available in the market. Being able to get it at the low price of £19.99 is honestly a steal.

Keep in mind that if you get the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, you’ll also need to download the Mi Fit app on your smartphone so that you can configure it and view all of your data. If you’re looking for a new smart tracker, you really can’t go wrong with this particular fitness band, especially at this price. As we noted in our review: if you are a hobbyist or an amateur just looking to get some motivation for your first week of running, then this particular band is an excellent purchase for a healthier lifestyle and a great option for gifts.