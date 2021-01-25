Xiaomi Mi Band 6 tipped to feature GPS, Sp02, and Amazon Alexa support

Xiaomi’s Mi Band is one of the most popular fitness trackers in the entry-level segment and the company keeps on setting a new benchmark with each new release. The Mi Band 5, which launched in China in June before subsequently hitting the international markets, holds the fort as the most feature-packed fitness tracker that Xiaomi has to offer for now. But that is set to change as work is already underway for its successor in the form of the Mi Band 6.

A fresh report suggests that Xiaomi is working on a new device that could turn out to be the Mi Band 6. This leak comes from a brand-new website set up by user “Magical Unicorn”, who is a well-known leaker of Mi Band and Huami wearables over on the GeekDoing forums. Magical Unicorn confirmed the mention of a new device, codename “Pangu”, and model number XMSH16HM, while inspecting the code of Zepp application — Zepp, formerly known as Amazfit, is a companion app for Huami’s Amazfit lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers. The info unearthed from the firmware file reveals two Mi Band 6 models: a China variant (XMSH16HM) and a global version (XMSH15HM). The Chinese variant appears to have NFC onboard while the Global variant seems to be missing NFC.

Moving on, the Resource file reveals some of the possible features of the Mi Band 6 including a SpO2 sensor, Alexa support, and more. One of the biggest things revealed by the leak is that the Mi Band 6 might come with built-in GPS which could be a big deal. Following strings were found withing the Firmware file:

Open Mi Fit and turn on GPS on your phone GPS is available GPS signal is weak Lost GPS signal Couldnt position the GPS, please try again in an open space. Couldnt position the GPS, open the app to update the AGPS to speed up the positioning. GPS signal recovery Couldnt position the GPS, it will be repositioned. GPS is turned off automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity. The app needs to be opened and GPS location permissions must be granted in order to use this workout.

The Mi Band 6 will also feature updated animations for Success, Update, and Heart Rate.

Furthermore, the Mi Band 6 could offer a bigger screen along with reworked watch faces and will also support displaying notifications with emoticons (currently, users have to install a custom font package to support emoji).

The new band is also expected to offer tracking across more physical activities than the Mi Band 5. These are the 19 new activities found within the Resource file:

Indoor fitness

Indoor ice skating

HIIT

Core training

Stretching

Stepper

Gymnastics

Pilates

Street dance

Dance

Zumba

Cricket

Bowling

Basketball

Volleyball

Table tennis

Badminton

Boxing

Kickboxing

Other possible features of the Mi Band 6 include the ability to set alarms directly from the band, the ability to lock screen while swimming, the Pomodoro timer for better productivity, and the ability to view sleep data right from the band.

Featured image: Mi Band 5