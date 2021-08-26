Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Home Security Camera, and Mi Router 4A launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a slew of products in the Indian market over the years. Apart from smartphones, they’ve launched TVs, power banks, fitness trackers, headphones, and more recently, even laptops. They’re expanding their portfolio rapidly in India and the Smarter Living 2022 event held today is another step in that direction. At today’s event, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 5X series, the Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro, along with a couple of other IoT products like the Mi Band 6, Mi Home Security Camera 2K Pro, and the Mi Router 4A.

Mi Smart Band 6

The Mi Smart Band 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated products launched today. Previous generations of the Mi Band have been extremely popular in the country and have contributed towards making Xiaomi the No. 1 fitness band brand for 15 consecutive quarters with more than 46% market share. The Mi Band 6 comes with some welcome upgrades over its predecessor, the Mi Smart Band 5, like a bigger and better 1.56-inch full-screen AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, and 6 auto-detection workout modes.

The display now goes all over the front of the band, which means the touch-capacitive button on the bottom bezel is now gone. The panel has a maximum brightness of 450 nits. You can choose from 80+ watch faces with support for custom watch faces as well. The PPG sensor onboard allows for continuous heart-rate monitoring and all-day sleep monitoring. SpO2 monitoring is also a welcome addition due to the current COVID scenario.

The usual features from the Mi Band 5 are also present here, like PAI, menstrual cycle tracking, up to 30 fitness modes, stress monitoring, etc. The Mi Smart Band 6 is compatible with both the Mi Fit app as well as the new Xiaomi Wear app. You can also sync the data from the fitness tracker with other services like Google Fit, Apple Health, Strava, etc. The band is 5ATM water-resistant and has a battery life of up to 2 weeks on a single charge.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

The new Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition has a minimalist design with omnidirectional high gain antennas. It’s a fiber-optic full gigabit dual-band router with an integrated signal amplifier. Since it’s a dual-band router, you can have a single SSID for both frequencies. The router will then choose the best network for you, and your device can connect to that particular band.

You can connect up to 128 devices to this router. It can be controlled via Xiaomi’s app, from where you can manage your network, connected devices, permissions, etc. It’s an easy 2-step process to set up the router. The Mi Router 4A has 128MB of RAM and is powered by a dual-core 880MHz processor.

Mi Home Security Camera

This is a successor to the Mi Security Camera that was launched a while back and comes with a 2K sensor instead of 1080p on the previous model. You get a 360-degree panoramic view of the area in which the camera is mounted. The camera can also capture full color in low-light situations, which is rare since most cameras switch to black and white with illumination achieved via IR emitters. The Mi Home Security Camera has improved AI human detection based on which it can notify you of any intruders. You also get a mic and speaker on the camera for 2-way communication.

Availability and Pricing

The Mi Band 6, Mi Router 4A, and the Mi Home Security Camera will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The Mi Router 4A and Mi Home Security camera will go on sale starting September 15th, while the Mi Band 6 will be available starting 30th August. The prices of all three products are as follows: