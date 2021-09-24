The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is at its lowest price ever in the U.K. for today only

If you’re looking to pick up a smart fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is about as good as it gets. It offers more of the same that the Mi Band 5 gave but with two big improvements: the screen size has grown to 1.56-inches from the previous 1.1-inch screen and there’s a new blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, too. Now you can pick it up in the U.K. from Amazon at its lowest price yet at just £22.99. You’ll need to act quickly though, as the deal is for today only.

Xiaomi’s wearables, particularly the Mi Band lineup, have, for a long time, sold like hotcakes since the first Mi Band was introduced in 2014. Back then, the first Mi Band featured barely 3 LED lights and no heart sensor. Now, we have a full-fledged, edge-to-edge AMOLED display that goes up to 450 nits, several sensors, and much more in the Mi Band 6. While more costly than the first version, the result is one of the best fitness bands available in the market. Being able to get it at the low price of £22.99 is honestly a steal.

Keep in mind that if you get the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, you’ll also need to download the Mi Fit app on your smartphone so that you can configure it and view all of your data. If you’re looking for a new smart tracker, you really can’t go wrong with the Mi Band 6 for this price.