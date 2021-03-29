The Mi Band 6 is Xiaomi’s new affordable fitness tracker with a bigger screen

Xiaomi may not be a household name when it comes to smartwatches, but they do own a sizable portion of the health and fitness wearable market. The company’s popular Mi Band (also called Mi Smart Band in Europe) line of wearables sells like hotcakes globally thanks to their excellent bang-for-buck. Today, the company has unveiled its next fitness tracker: the Mi Band 6 (AKA Mi Smart Band 6). Sporting a screen that’s nearly 50% larger than the Mi Band 5, the new Mi Band 6 offers a plethora of sensors, fitness functions, and health monitoring features at a bargain.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 (Mi Smart Band 6): Design, Specs, and Features

Like its predecessor, the Mi Band 6 features a silicone strap that comes in multiple colors, including Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue. Each strap can be adjusted between 155-219mm to hold the main body firmly in place on your wrist. The actual device measures 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm and has an edge-to-edge AMOLED display that measures 1.56-inches diagonally.

The display is a 152 x 486 resolution panel that reaches up to 450 nits of brightness and comes with a tempered glass layer that has an anti-fingerprint coating. Xiaomi’s spec sheet did not disclose what chipset powers the Mi Band 6, but that ultimately doesn’t matter since we aren’t dealing with a full-fledged smartwatch. What does matter, though, are the multitude of health and fitness features on offer.

Xiaomi says the Mi Smart Band 6 has a PPG heart rate sensor, an Sp02 sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer, and a 3-axis gyroscope sensor. The company also offers a separate NFC edition of the wearable, though it costs a bit more than the standard model. If all you’re looking for is health and fitness tracking, though, then you’ve got loads of options. The Mi Band 6 features a customizable function module, 30 fitness modes (6 of which are automatically detected by the wearable), 5ATM of water resistance, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, female health tracking, and idle alerts.

Unlike most smartwatches, the Mi Band 6 can easily last more than a week on a single charge. With its 125mAh battery, the Mi Smart Band 6 can last through more than 14 days of continuous use before it needs to be recharged using the included magnetic charger. It takes less than 2 hours to recharge the wearable, too.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices using either the Mi Wear app or the Mi Fit app. It’s also compatible with the Strava app for those who frequently use that service.

Specification Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Strap Material: Silicone

Colors: Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, Blue

Length: 155-219mm Dimensions 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm Display 1.56″ AMOLED display

152 x 486 pixels, 326ppi

Up to 450 nits brightness

60+ band displays

Tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating Sensors Sp02 sensor

PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope Fitness functions Customizable function module

30 fitness modes

6 auto-detection modes: running, walking, treadmill, cycling, rowing, elliptical

Breathe exercise Health functions Sleep tracking (sleep breathing quality, REM, and naps)

Stress monitoring

Female health tracking

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)

Idle alerts Durability 5 ATM water resistant Connectivity & Compatibility Mi Wear app

Mi Fit app

Strava app compatible

Bluetooth 5.0

Android 5.0 and above

iOS 10 and above

Camera remote shutter Battery & Charging Magnetic charging

Charging time: <2 hours

≥ 14 days of standby time

125mAh LiPo battery

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi is selling the Mi Band 6/Mi Smart Band 6 for ¥229 and the NFC edition for ¥279 in China. In Europe, the wearable costs just €44.99.

The Mi Smart Band 6 was launched alongside several new smartphones from Xiaomi, including the Mi 11 Lite series, the Mi 11i, and the Mi 11 Ultra. As these are all Android phones, the wearable should pair nicely with each.