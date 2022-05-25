Xiaomi’s new Mi Band 7 offers Always-on Display, 120 sports modes, and improved fitness tracking

Xiaomi’s Mi Band is insanely popular, having sold over 140 million units worldwide. With each generation, Xiaomi has added meaningful improvements to the Mi Band while keeping the price well below the $50/€50 mark. Now the lineup is entering its 7th generation. The new Mi Band 7 isn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor, but it does bring some key upgrades, including a bigger display, improved fitness features, and tons of new watchfaces.

The Mi Band 7 comes with a bigger 1.62-inch AMOLED panel, up from 1.52-inch, and now supports Always-on Display (AOD). The bigger display means more data can be displayed on the screen. To that end, the Mi Band 7 introduces a new design language to improve the viewing experience and data presentation. Xiaomi has also added more than 100 new watchfaces. Some of them are specifically designed for Always-on Display to keep the battery draw minimal.

The Mi Band 7 can record data across 120 sports modes, including running, walking, swimming, cycling, skateboarding, and more. In addition, it can now also analyze your training sessions through statistical heart rate analysis to provide exercise recommendations. You can also challenge your friends for daily steps, calorie consumption, activity time, etc.

The blood oxygen monitoring has been improved, with the new model being able to continuously track your SpO2 levels throughout the day. It can also vibrate and remind you when your blood oxygen level drops below 90%.

The Mi Band 7 band charges via a magnetic charger. Xiaomi promises up to 15 days of battery life with “typical usage” and up to 9 days on heavy usage.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi Band 7 comes in multiple colors, including Black, Orange, Green, Blue, and White. It’s available for pre-order in China starting today for CNY 239 ($36). There’s also an NFC variant that costs CNY 270 and supports contactless payments with AliPay. There’s no word on when the Mi Band 7 will make its way to other markets, including India and Europe.

Source: Xiaomi China