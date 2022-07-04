The Mi Band 7 Pro is a premium fitness tracker with a metal case and a large display

We got our first look at Xiaomi’s latest premium fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7 Pro, late last month. Now, the company has finally lifted the covers off the device at the Xiaomi 12S series launch in China. As seen previously, the Mi Band 7 Pro follows the same design language as the cheaper Redmi Smart Band Pro. But, being a premium product, it features a metal chassis and a traditional watch-style strap.

In terms of features, the Mi Band 7 Pro offers everything that you get with the more affordable Mi Band 7, including continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, blood-oxygen monitoring, and various exercise modes. In addition, it offers support for smart notifications, music and camera controls, the find my phone feature, contactless payment capabilities, and support for voice commands.

The Mi Band 7 Pro packs a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 326PPI pixel density and always-on display support. It comes with over 180 built-in watch faces, 117 sports modes covering both outdoor and indoor sports, and GPS support. Unlike the Mi Band 7, the Mi Band 7 Pro comes in a single variant with NFC available as a standard feature. The Mi Band 7 Pro is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

Currently, we don’t have all the details about the Mi Band 7 Pro. But we’ll update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Pricing & Availability

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro will go on sale in China starting today. It will be available in two case color options with six vibrant silicone straps at a starting price of CNY 399 (~$60). Xiaomi will offer it at an introductory price of CNY 379 (~$56) during the first sale. At the moment, Xiaomi has not shared the pricing and availability details for other regions.

What’s your initial impression of the Mi Band 7 Pro? Do you think it’ll be as popular as some older devices in Xiaomi’s affordable Mi Band lineup? Let us know in the comments section below.