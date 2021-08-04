Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 4 could have a crazy flexible screen and under-display camera

Rumors suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another Mi MIX device this year. The company revived the lineup earlier this year with the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX Fold, and now it’s reportedly gearing up to launch the Mi MIX 4. We’ve previously spotted evidence of an upcoming flagship-tier Xiaomi smartphone, codenamed “odin,” which will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon sm8350 platform and offer UWB support. The company has now officially confirmed the name of the device and a launch date.

Xiaomi recently shared a teaser on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, confirming the Mi MIX 4 moniker. The teaser also reveals that Xiaomi will unveil the device in China on August 10th. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much else about the device, noted leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some info about its display and front-facing camera.

According to the leak, the MI MIX 4 will feature a unique flexible display with an under-display camera. It also includes a short clip of the display (attached below), which reveals the position of the front-facing camera.

As per previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will likely feature a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP wide-angle camera. The device will have a flexible screen that curves on both sides and UWB support. We suspect that the device will feature Xiaomi’s third-gen under-screen camera solution, which the company showcased last August.

At the moment, we have no further details about the Mi MIX 4. But we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is shaping up to be a flagship phone with a couple of innovative technologies, which is exactly what we’ve come to expect from a Mi MIX series device.