The Mi MIX 4 is Xiaomi’s first phone with an under-screen camera

Xiaomi revived its Mi MIX lineup earlier this year with its first foldable device — the Mi MIX Fold. Today, the company has launched another Mi MIX series phone in China. The all-new Mi MIX 4 follows in the footsteps of older Mi MIX devices and packs some innovative features. As seen in previous leaks, the device offers “Point to Connect” Ultra Wide Band support, a new lightweight ceramic body, and a full-screen display with Xiaomi’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Build Ceramic unibody

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display Dimensions & Weight 162.65 x 75.35 x 8.02mm

225g Display 6.67-inch CUP AMOLED display

2400 x 1080p; 400PPI

DCI-P3, JNCD~0.34, dE~0.40

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate

5,000,000:1 contrast ratio

10-bit TrueColor

Dolby Vision

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

120W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP 1/1.33″ HMX sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, OIS, 7P lens

Ultra-wide: 13MP, free-form lens, 120° FoV, 6P lens

Telephoto: 8MP periscope, 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, OIS Front Camera(s) 20MP CUP camera, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon

Hi-Res Audio certification

Hi-Res Audio wireless certification Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

IR Blaster Software MIUI based on Android 11 Other Features X-axis linear motor

UWB point-to-connect

Graphene cooling solution

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 features top-of-the-line hardware, including Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a 10-bit panel that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

While other flagship phones on the market offer similar displays, the one on the Mi MIX 4 is a bit unique. That’s because it doesn’t feature any notch or hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Instead, it uses Xiaomi’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology that hides a 20MP selfie shooter underneath the display.

The Mi MIX 4 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a free-form lens, and an 8MP periscope zoom camera that supports 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The primary and telephoto cameras also get OIS for better video performance.

A respectable 4,500mAh battery backs all the flagship hardware on the Mi MIX 4. While the battery isn’t big by today’s standards, it offers insane fast charging capabilities. The device supports 120W wired fast charging, which will top the phone up from 0 to 100% in 21 minutes in the default mode. It also supports a Boost mode that will charge the phone from o to 100% in just 15 minutes. On top of that, the device supports 50W wireless fast charging, which can charge the phone to full in 45 minutes in default mode and 28minutes in Boost mode.

For connectivity, the Mi MIX 4 offers 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultra Wide Band (UWB), multi-functional NFC, and an IR blaster. On the software front, it runs Xiaomi’s MIUI skin on top of Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi MIX 4 will go on sale in China soon. Xiaomi will offer the device in three colorways — Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Gray. It will set you back CNY 4,999 (~$770) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 5,299 (~$817) for the 8GB/256GB variant, CNY 5,799 (~$895) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and CNY 6,299 (~$972) for the 12GB/512GB variant. At the moment, Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about international availability. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.