The Mi MIX 4 is Xiaomi’s first phone with an under-screen camera

Xiaomi revived its Mi MIX lineup earlier this year with its first foldable device — the Mi MIX Fold. Today, the company has launched another Mi MIX series phone in China. The all-new Mi MIX 4 follows in the footsteps of older Mi MIX devices and packs some innovative features. As seen in previous leaks, the device offers “Point to Connect” Ultra Wide Band support, a new lightweight ceramic body, and a full-screen display with Xiaomi’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Specifications

SpecificationXiaomi Mi MIX 4
Build
  • Ceramic unibody
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display
Dimensions & Weight
  • 162.65 x 75.35 x 8.02mm
  • 225g
Display
  • 6.67-inch CUP AMOLED display
  • 2400 x 1080p; 400PPI
  • DCI-P3, JNCD~0.34, dE~0.40
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 480Hz touch sampling rate
  • 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  • 10-bit TrueColor
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR10+
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 888+
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 12GB + 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 120W wired fast charging
  • 50W wireless fast charging
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 108MP 1/1.33″ HMX sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, OIS, 7P lens
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP, free-form lens, 120° FoV, 6P lens
  • Telephoto: 8MP periscope, 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, OIS
Front Camera(s)
  • 20MP CUP camera, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
Port(s)USB Type-C
Audio
  • Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
  • Hi-Res Audio wireless certification
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • NFC
  • IR Blaster
SoftwareMIUI based on Android 11
Other Features
  • X-axis linear motor
  • UWB point-to-connect
  • Graphene cooling solution

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 features top-of-the-line hardware, including Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a 10-bit panel that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 front and back on gray background

While other flagship phones on the market offer similar displays, the one on the Mi MIX 4 is a bit unique. That’s because it doesn’t feature any notch or hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Instead, it uses Xiaomi’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology that hides a 20MP selfie shooter underneath the display.

White, black and gray Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 on white background

The Mi MIX 4 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a free-form lens, and an 8MP periscope zoom camera that supports 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The primary and telephoto cameras also get OIS for better video performance.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 camera module closeup on white background

A respectable 4,500mAh battery backs all the flagship hardware on the Mi MIX 4. While the battery isn’t big by today’s standards, it offers insane fast charging capabilities. The device supports 120W wired fast charging, which will top the phone up from 0 to 100% in 21 minutes in the default mode. It also supports a Boost mode that will charge the phone from o to 100% in just 15 minutes. On top of that, the device supports 50W wireless fast charging, which can charge the phone to full in 45 minutes in default mode and 28minutes in Boost mode.

For connectivity, the Mi MIX 4 offers 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultra Wide Band (UWB), multi-functional NFC, and an IR blaster. On the software front, it runs Xiaomi’s MIUI skin on top of Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi MIX 4 will go on sale in China soon. Xiaomi will offer the device in three colorways — Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Gray. It will set you back CNY 4,999 (~$770) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 5,299 (~$817) for the 8GB/256GB variant, CNY 5,799 (~$895) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and CNY 6,299 (~$972) for the 12GB/512GB variant. At the moment, Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about international availability. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

