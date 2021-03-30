Xiaomi’s new Mi MIX Fold has a larger battery and lower price than the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Xiaomi’s had quite an epic 24 hours. Yesterday the Chinese tech giant launched a bunch of impressive new products, including multiple smartphones, a smartband, a smart projector, and a pair of wireless chargers. Earlier today it announced it was working on an electric vehicle, and just now in another launch event the company has officially introduced its first ever foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold.

Xiaomi had teased a foldable phone over two years ago, but that amounted to just that — a tease of an concept. This time, the Mi MIX Fold is a real consumer product ready for release in China, and it’s the biggest flex of hardware prowess for the company yet.

Specification Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Build Colors: Black, Ceramic Dimensions & Weight Folded: 173.2mm x 69.8mm x 17.2mm

Unfolded: 173.2mm x 133.4mm x 7.62mm Display Main 8″ flexible OLED WQHD+ resolution (2480 x 1860), 4:3 aspect ratio 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate 600 nits peak brightness Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Secondary 6.5″ AMOLED screen 2520 x 840 resolution 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate 900 nits peak brightness HDR 10+

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660

RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

16GB LPDDR5 RAM + 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,020mAh battery

67W wired turbo charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Rear Cameras Primary: 108MP HM2 sensor, 1/1.52″

Ultra-wide: 13MP, f/2.4, 123° FOV

“Liquid” lens: 8MP self-developed lens with 80mm focal length (3x optical zoom) and 3cm minimum focusing distance (macro mode), powered by self-developed Surge C1 image processing chip

Front Camera 20MP, fixed-focus Port USB Type-C

No 3.5mm headphone jack Audio & Vibration Quad speakers

Sound by Harmon Kardon

Hi-Res Audio Certification

X-axis linear vibration motor Connectivity Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 4G LTE and 5G integrated modem 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41/42 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz

Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC and IR blaster Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11

In terms of overall design, it is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, in that it is an “innie fold,” in that the folding screen folds inwards toward the user. The large inside screen measures 8-inches, with a resolution of 2480 x 1860 and 4:3 aspect ratio. It is also uninterrupted without a selfie camera. Xiaomi made no mention of the refresh rate, however, which implies it should be just a 60Hz panel. The outside display is a 6.5-inch, 2520 x 840 90Hz OLED panel with a 27:9 aspect ratio.

As for the hinge, Xiaomi president Lei Jun claimed the Mi MIX Fold’s hinge can sustain over a million folds without issues.

The Mi MIX Fold also has four stereo speakers, tuned by Harman/Kardon, and is powered by the Snapdragon 888. It also has the largest battery seen in a foldable phone yet, at 5020 mAh, and it can be charged via 67W fast charging speeds that can charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 37 minutes according to Xiaomi.

As for optics, the Mi MIX Fold features a triple camera array including a 108MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a new, self-developed 8MP “liquid lens” that doubles as an 3x optical zoom lens and a macro lens.

The liquid lens, according to Xiaomi, uses the principle of human eye bionics to form a lens-like structure with a transparent fluid wrapped in film. This allows the lens to achieve two different abilities — 80mm focal length and a minimum focus distance of 3cm — that would usually require two lenses.

Image processing is powered by Xiaomi’s new Surge C1 image sensing processor, also built in-house by the company. Xiaomi says the chip helps process faster auto focus, better white balance, dynamic range, and also improve algorithms to boost low-light capabilities.

The Mix MIX Fold seems to address one of the common complaints about other foldable phones — that despite the larger screen they offer mostly just blown-up version of apps and UI. To this end, the Mi MIX Fold has a dedicated “desktop mode” that turns the interface into something resembling a traditional computer UI instead of an Android UI.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold is only launching in the China market for now and starts at 9,999 yuan (around $1,521) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant; 10,999 yuan ($1,670) for the 12GB RAM/512GB model, and 12,999 yuan ($1,980) for the 16GB/512GB model. These prices are significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2. Consumers in China can pre-order today, and the first batch ships April 16.

Xiaomi has had a successful 2020 — Lei Jun announced the company generated 245.9 billion yuan (around $37 billion) in total revenue last year, a 19.4% Y0Y growth over 2018. The Mi MIX Fold is the company’s further foray into the premium flagship space.