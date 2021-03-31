Forums are open for Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Fold, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Ultra, and Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi this week added four new members to its Mi 11 series including the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11i, and the more affordable Mi 11 Lite series. On top of that, the company also unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone: the Mi MIX Fold. To make it easier for you to connect to fellow owners, share new tips and tricks, and collaborate on aftermarket developments, we have opened up XDA forums for all four phones.

Mi MIX Fold

The latest addition to Xiaomi’s Mi MIX series is the Mi MIX Fold, a smartphone with a 6.5″ outer display and a flexible 8″ inner display. The MIX Fold also features a liquid lens and Xiaomi’s custom Surge C1 image sensing processor on top of the standard ultra-premium flagship hardware we’ve come to expect, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. While we don’t expect this phone to launch internationally, we do expect to see some smartphone enthusiasts import the device from China.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Forums

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Ultra is the most premium member of the Mi 11 series and has everything you would expect from a top-tier Android smartphone. It packs a 6.81-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with AdaptiveSync refresh rate technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage, and a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Forums

Mi 11i

The Mi 11i is a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Pro+ for the global markets. Although it’s not filled to the brim with features like the Mi 11 Ultra, it’s a true flagship in every way, offering a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and a 4,5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11i Forums

Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite 4G

Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite 4G which aim to offer premium features at an affordable price tag. Other than the chipset and connectivity, both phones are pretty much identical in terms of overall design and internals, offering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a triple camera assembly headlined by a 64MP primary shooter, and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Mi 11 Lite 5G comes with the new Snapdragon 780G chipset while the Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Forums

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Forums

Redmi Note 10

We already opened up XDA forums for the Redmi Note 10 Pro earlier this month. And now, the Redmi Note 10, the most affordable member in the series, is also getting its own space to let owners of this phone discuss and share everything related to their device in one centralized space.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Forums