Xiaomi’s new audio gear in India includes an ANC neckband and 16W Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi on Monday expanded its audio portfolio with two new additions: the Mi Neckaband Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The Mi Neckband Pro is a follow-up to the Mi Neckband earphones, which were launched in 2019. While the Mi Neckband aimed at delivering an affordable wireless audio experience with modest features, Xiaomi is positioning the Pro variant as a premium offering. To that end, the Mi Neckband Pro does bring substantial improvements to the table, ranging from better battery life and updated design to Active Noise Cancellation capabilities and improved audio performance.

The Mi Neckband Pro earphones feature a classic rubber collar design with wires shooting through the plastic modules and running to the earcups. All controls are placed on the right side, while the left module has a discreet Mi logo printed on the outer side. Xiaomi says the earphones have an anti-cerumen design and anti-blockage speaker net, both of which help prevent ear-wax and small dust particles from clogging the speakers. A 10mm driver unit is fitted inside each speaker unit and claims to deliver bass-driven audio. The Mi Neckband Pro works on Bluetooth 5.0 protocol with support for AAC and SBC codecs.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is the main highlight of the Mi Neckband Pro, with the earphones claiming to provide up to 25db reduction in surrounding noises. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) is also on board and is said to bring down to 90% environmental noises when taking voice calls. The battery life is rated for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you also get an IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

Available in Black and Blue variants, the Mi Neckband Pro Bluetooth earphones are priced at ₹1,799 (~$25) and will go on sale from Mi.com and Amazon India starting today at 1 PM IST.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the latest entry in Xiaomi’s wireless speaker range. It’s already available in some markets, but it’s only now making its way to India. The Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker features two 8W drivers to deliver a powerful wireless audio experience on the go. It offers dual EQ modes, normal and bass, which can be toggled via a button. You can also set up two Mi speakers to create a stereo sound.

There’s a 2,600mAh battery inside that charges via a USB Type-C port. On a single charge, the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker can last up to 13 hours. It also has a built-in microphone for taking voice calls and summoning your voice assistant. The speaker works on Bluetooth 5.0 and is IPX7 waterproof.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes in Blue and Black colors and will be available from Mi.com starting today at ₹2,499 (~$35).