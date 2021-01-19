Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) with integrated webcam launched in India

Xiaomi has launched yet another variant of its 14-inch laptop, the Mi NoteBook 14 in India. This time the company is offering the laptop with an integrated camera (webcam) sitting right above the display. Apart from that, the new Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) is pretty much the same as the previously launched models in terms of design and specifications.

Mi NoteBook 14 (IC): Specifications

Specification Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) Dimensions & Weight 323 x 228 x 17.95mm

1.5kg Display 14-inch Full HD (1920 x1080)

16:9 aspect ratio

81.2% screen-to-body ratio

178-degree viewing angle Processor & GPU Intel Core i5-10210U

1.6GHz with boost clock up to 4.2GHz

Intel UHD Graphics 620

NVIDIA MX 250 RAM & Storage 8GB @2666MHz DDR4

256GB SATA 3 SSD

512GB SATA 3 SSD Battery & Charging 46Wh battery

65W power adapter I/O 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI

1x headphone/microphone combo jack Wireless connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Other features Built-in webcam Software Windows 10 Home Edition

Mi SmartShare

Mi Blaze Unlock Audio 2x 2W speakers

DTS Audio Processing

The new laptop comes with a metallic finish and is claimed to offer up to 10-hours of battery life. It will be available with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz, and an option of 256GB or 512GB SSD. Graphics duties are handled by the Intel UHD 620 chipset, but if you want more, Xiaomi is also offering the notebook with an optional NVIDIA MX 250 GPU available on the 512GB SSD variant. The display continues to be the same as the original Mi NoteBook 14, which means you get a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) anti-glare panel, but now there is a 720p webcam built into the top bezel.

The original Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition did not include an integrated webcam, but Xiaomi did bundle an external USB webcam in the box. Also, while these notebooks were great for their price, customers were hoping for an even more affordable option. Eventually, the company solved those issues by launching a Core i3 equipped model called the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition, which also included a similar 720p integrated webcam. The Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) is essentially a more powerful version of the e-Learning Edition.

Coming back to the Mi NoteBook 14 (IC), the port selection is also similar to the other models including two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port. The notebook also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0. Pricing for the new Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) starts at ₹43,999 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant is being offered with standard Intel UHD 620 graphics at ₹46,999 and if you opt for the NVIDIA MX 250 graphics, the notebook will cost you ₹49,999. The new notebook is available for purchase from the official Mi India store as well as Amazon India and Flipkart.