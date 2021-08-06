Xiaomi is launching its stylus-equipped Mi Pad 5 tablet next week

The last time Xiaomi launched a tablet under its Mi Pad lineup was nearly four years ago. Fast forward to 2021, and Xiaomi is all set to revive the Mi Pad series with the new Mi Pad 5 lineup. We exclusively reported back in May that Xiaomi was working on a trio of high-end tablets. Subsequent leaks revealed that the tablets might assume a design similar to Apple’s iPad Pro and come with a Magic Keyboard-like accessory. And now we have an official launch date for the new Mi Pad series.

It has long been rumored that the new tablet series will launch sometime in August, but now we have an official confirmation from Xiaomi itself. In a Weibo post today, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 is launching on August 10 next week, just a day before Samsung’s mega Galaxy Unpacked event. Xiaomi has also shared a teaser that shows the tablet will come equipped with stylus support. This stylus may be called Xiaomi Smart Pen, as per a recently spotted FCC listing.

Not much is known about other specifications of the Mi Pad 5 lineup. Rumors have it the tablet could feature a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8-series chipset, a dual-camera setup on the back, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Mi Pad 5 isn’t the only product Xiaomi will be unveiling next week, though. The event on August 10 will also see the launch of the intriguing Mi MIX 4, which will reportedly feature a unique flexible display with an under-display camera. The phone is rumored to pack a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP wide-angle camera. It is also believed to come equipped with Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support for controlling smart home devices. Other specs including the chipset are unknown but with the official launch less than a week away, we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about the phone.