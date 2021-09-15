Xiaomi’s iPad Pro competitor lands in Europe alongside Mi Band 6 NFC

Alongside the Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi today unveiled the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Band 6 NFC for the European markets. Originally launched in China last month, the Mi Pad 5 marks the return of Xiaomi to the tablet segment. The latest tablet from the Chinese company takes on the likes of iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with the combination of premium design, powerful hardware, and an affordable price tag.

Mi Pad 5: Specifications

Specification Mi Pad 5 Dimensions and Weight 254.69mm x 166.25mm x 6.85mm Display 11-inch LCD

120Hz screen refresh rate

2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution

275 PPI

500nits max brightness

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

True Display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 860: Octa-core Kryo 485 CPU cores (Up to 2.96GHz) 7nm

Adreno 640 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB + 128GB

6GB + 256GB

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 8,720mAh

22.5W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Other features Four speakers

Dolby Atmos

Stylus support Software MIUI for Pad based on Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 features an 11-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500nits max brightness. It also offers a feature called True Display which uses dual front and rear light sensors to analyzes ambient light and adjusts the display’s white point accordingly for a comfortable reading experience. The tablet supports stylus input via Xiaomi Smart Pen (sold separately), which can be used to draw, jot down notes, or take screenshots.

Under the hood, the Mi Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The tablet packs four powerful speakers for delivering immersive sound and a large 8,720mAh battery that charges via a 22.5W fast charger. There’s no fingerprint scanner on board, but you do get an AI-powered Face Unlock.

Mi Band 6 NFC

The Mi Band 6 is yet another great-value fitness tracker from Xiaomi

The Mi Band 6 NFC, as the name implies, is an NFC-enabled version of the regular Mi Band 6. It was unveiled in China back in March, but it’s only now that Xiaomi is bringing it to Europe. The new band features a 1.56-inch AMOLED display which is 50% larger than the Mi Band 5.

The fitness tracker comes in a variety of colorful bands and offers many fitness tracking features, including 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, up to 30 fitness modes, and more. Other highlights of the Mi Band 6 NFC include 5 ATM water resistance, contactless payments, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Mi Smart Projector 2 & Xiaomi Mesh System AX30000

Besides the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Band 6 NFC, Xiaomi has also unveiled two new smart home products for the European markets. The first is the Mi Smart Projector 2, a compact multi-media projector with 1080 x 1920 Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio support, multi-angle auto-keystone correction, autofocus, and Android TV support with Google Assistant built-in. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mesh System AX30000 (2-pack) is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that can cover up to 4,000 sq. ft area and supports up to 254 device connections.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi Pad 5 comes in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colors. The pricing starts at €349 for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to €399 for the 6GB/256GB model. Pricing details for the rest of the products are as following: