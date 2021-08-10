Xiaomi takes on iPad Pro with a trio of high-end Android tablets
After nearly a three-year hiatus, Xiaomi is making a comeback to the Android tablet space with the launch of the new Mi Pad 5 series. Xiaomi today unveiled a trio of high-end Android tablets in its home country China. The new tablet lineup consists of the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad Pro, and Mi Pad Pro 5G. All three tablets offer a premium design, a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, stylus support, and a large high refresh rate display with Dolby Vision support.

Mi Pad 5 series: Specifications

SpecificationsMi Pad 5Mi Pad 5 Pro and Pro 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • 6.85mm
  • 511g
  • 6.88mm
  • 515g
Display
  • 11-inch LCD
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution
  • 275 PPI
  • 500nits max brightness
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
  • TrueTone display
  • 11-inch LCD
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • 2560 x 1600 resolution
  • 275 PPI
  • 500nits max brightness
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
  • TrueTone display
SoC 

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 860:
    • Octa-core Kryo 485 CPU cores (Up to 2.96GHz
    • 7nm
  • Adreno 640 GPU
 

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  •  Adreno 650 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB + 128GB
  • 6GB + 256GB
  • LPDDR5 RAM
  • UFS 3.1 flash storage
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro
    • 6GB + 128GB
    • 6GB + 256GB
  • Mi Pad Pro 5G
    • 8GB + 256GB
  • LPDDR5 RAM
  • UFS 3.1 flash storage
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro:
    • Primary: 13MP
    • Secondary: 5MP
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G:
    • Primary: 50MP
    • Secondary: 5MP
Front Camera
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 8MP selfie camera
Battery
  • 8,720mAh
  • 33W fast wired charging
  • 91 minutes to 100%
  • 8,600mAh
  • 67W fast wired charging
  • 67 minutes to 100%
Connectivity 
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
  • 5G (Mi Pad Pro 5G)
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
Other features
  • Four speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Stylus support
  • Eight speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hi-Res Audio
SoftwareMIUI for Pad based on Android 11MIUI for Pad based on Android 11

Starting with the display, all three models in the Mi Pad 5 series come equipped with an 11-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500nits max brightness. The tablets also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats and have a TrueTone feature similar to the one found on iPhones and iPads. The TrueTone feature uses dual front and rear light sensors to analyzes ambient light and adjusts the display’s white point accordingly so that the display remains comfortable to read and colors are displayed accurately across different lighting conditions.

On the inside, the vanilla Mi Pad 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB flash storage. The Pro and 5G models, on the other hand, opt for a more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Xiaomi has also unveiled a bunch of accessories for the Mi Pad 5 lineup. First is the Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus, which offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a flexible TPE pen tip. The stylus has two buttons that can be mapped to perform things like taking hands-free screenshots or quickly opening the Mi Note app. The stylus can be fully charged in 18 minutes and lasts 8 hours on a single charge. There’s also a keyboard folio which comes with a double-sided protective shell and has 63 large keys with 1.2mm key travel.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro packs an 8,600mAh battery and offers 67W wired fast charging support. The vanilla model has a slightly bigger 8,720mAh battery but only supports up to 33W fast charging. The Mi Pad 5 Pro comes equipped with eight powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos sound — the regular model only has four speakers.

On the software front, the Mi Pad 5 series comes running Android 11 with MIUI for Pad on top.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi Pad 5 series is available for pre-order in China starting today. Pricing for all models, configurations, and accessories are as following:

  • Mi Pad 5
    • 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,999 (~$308)
    • 6GB + 256GB — CNY 2,299 (~$354)
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro
    • 6GB + 128GB — CNY 2,499 (~$385)
    • 6GB + 256GB — CNY 2,799 (~$432)
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,499 (~$540)
  • Keyboard folio — CNY 399 (~$62)
  • Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus — CNY 349 (~$54)

Xiaomi hasn’t detailed any plans to bring the Mi Pad 5 series to other markets.

