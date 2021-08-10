Xiaomi takes on iPad Pro with a trio of high-end Android tablets

After nearly a three-year hiatus, Xiaomi is making a comeback to the Android tablet space with the launch of the new Mi Pad 5 series. Xiaomi today unveiled a trio of high-end Android tablets in its home country China. The new tablet lineup consists of the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad Pro, and Mi Pad Pro 5G. All three tablets offer a premium design, a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, stylus support, and a large high refresh rate display with Dolby Vision support.

Mi Pad 5 series: Specifications

Specifications Mi Pad 5 Mi Pad 5 Pro and Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight 6.85mm

511g 6.88mm

515g Display 11-inch LCD

120Hz screen refresh rate

2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution

275 PPI

500nits max brightness

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

TrueTone display 11-inch LCD

120Hz screen refresh rate

2560 x 1600 resolution

275 PPI

500nits max brightness

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

TrueTone display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 860: Octa-core Kryo 485 CPU cores (Up to 2.96GHz 7nm

Adreno 640 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB + 128GB

6GB + 256GB

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 flash storage Mi Pad 5 Pro 6GB + 128GB 6GB + 256GB

Mi Pad Pro 5G 8GB + 256GB

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 flash storage Rear Camera Primary: 13MP Mi Pad 5 Pro: Primary : 13MP Secondary : 5MP

Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G: Primary : 50MP Secondary : 5MP

Front Camera 8MP selfie camera 8MP selfie camera Battery 8,720mAh

33W fast wired charging

91 minutes to 100% 8,600mAh

67W fast wired charging

67 minutes to 100% Connectivity NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C 5G (Mi Pad Pro 5G)

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C Other features Four speakers

Dolby Atmos

Stylus support Eight speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-Res Audio Software MIUI for Pad based on Android 11 MIUI for Pad based on Android 11

Starting with the display, all three models in the Mi Pad 5 series come equipped with an 11-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500nits max brightness. The tablets also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats and have a TrueTone feature similar to the one found on iPhones and iPads. The TrueTone feature uses dual front and rear light sensors to analyzes ambient light and adjusts the display’s white point accordingly so that the display remains comfortable to read and colors are displayed accurately across different lighting conditions.

On the inside, the vanilla Mi Pad 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB flash storage. The Pro and 5G models, on the other hand, opt for a more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Xiaomi has also unveiled a bunch of accessories for the Mi Pad 5 lineup. First is the Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus, which offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a flexible TPE pen tip. The stylus has two buttons that can be mapped to perform things like taking hands-free screenshots or quickly opening the Mi Note app. The stylus can be fully charged in 18 minutes and lasts 8 hours on a single charge. There’s also a keyboard folio which comes with a double-sided protective shell and has 63 large keys with 1.2mm key travel.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro packs an 8,600mAh battery and offers 67W wired fast charging support. The vanilla model has a slightly bigger 8,720mAh battery but only supports up to 33W fast charging. The Mi Pad 5 Pro comes equipped with eight powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos sound — the regular model only has four speakers.

On the software front, the Mi Pad 5 series comes running Android 11 with MIUI for Pad on top.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi Pad 5 series is available for pre-order in China starting today. Pricing for all models, configurations, and accessories are as following:

Mi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,999 (~$308) 6GB + 256GB — CNY 2,299 (~$354)

Mi Pad 5 Pro 6GB + 128GB — CNY 2,499 (~$385) 6GB + 256GB — CNY 2,799 (~$432)

Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,499 (~$540)

Keyboard folio — CNY 399 (~$62)

Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus — CNY 349 (~$54)

Xiaomi hasn’t detailed any plans to bring the Mi Pad 5 series to other markets.