Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 4K 55 with HDMI 2.1 and Android 10 in India

Xiaomi has made affordable 4G smartphones accessible for a large portion of the Indian population, especially with its sub-brand Redmi. After settling in as a successful smartphone brand in India, Xiaomi invigorated the local smart TV market. With their value-for-money smart TV, Xiaomi is now established as a major player in the smart TV ecosystem in India and is now shifting their focus from primarily affordable smart TVs. Now, Xiaomi is launching a more premium QLED TV — the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 — that comes with Android 10, HDMI 2.1, and a lucrative price of ₹54,999.

QLED or quantum dot light-emitting diodes actually employ LCD panels backlit by an LED strip along with one of the edges. As compared to regular LED-backlit LCD displays, QLED displays use an extra layer of quantum dots and that helps in producing richer colors and better contrast. The term was popularized by Samsung but has now been adopted by a host of other brands including TCL and OnePlus. The new Mi 4K QLED TV competes with the OnePlus premium QLED TV we reviewed last year.

As its name gives away, the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 uses a 55-inch panel and it features slim bezels and a high screen-to-body of 96%. The edges of the TV are lined with sand-blasted metal with diamond-cut edges. From the front, the design looks quite similar to that of the Mi TV 5 series but with visible nuances for differentiation.

In terms of picture quality, the Mi QLED TV sports 4K resolution along with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Xiaomi claims that the TV’s display covers 100% of the colors in the NTSC color gamut. While the refresh rate is 60Hz, the TV supports “Reality Flow” which is Xiaomi’s marketing term for MEMC, a technology that smoothens out video content shot at 24 or 30 frames per second (fps) by interpolating with artificially generated frames. Unlike the OnePlus TV, the Mi QLED TV lacks local dimming. However, it does feature ALLM (auto low latency mode) and automatically switches to the Game Mode when it detects a console like the Xbox Series S or Sony PS5.

In terms of audio, the TV features 6 speakers, including 4 full-range drivers and 2 tweeters with a total sound output of 30 watts. The company says each of the drivers uses large 1-liter echo chambers for better resonance and louder audio output. The TV also gets support from Dolby Audio for supported content.

In terms of software, the Mi QLED TV runs on Android 10 for Android TV and is among the earliest TVs to get the latest update. In addition, the TV uses the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary content discovery platform — PatchWall 3.0 — as an alternative to the stock Android TV launcher.

For I/O, the TV features three HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, optical audio out, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, an antenna port, and RCA ports for legacy multimedia devices. It comes with a Bluetooth remote that features an in-line microphone for voice commands as well as dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Price & Availability

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55 will be available in India for ₹54,999 (~$750).

It will be available at Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Vijay sales, and other offline retail stores starting December 21st. Consumers buying with an SBI credit card can avail a 10% discount on Flipkart.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55 Specifications