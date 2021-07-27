[Update: Reopened] Xiaomi shuts down its only Mi Store in the UK

Update 1 (07/26/2021 @ 09:42 PM ET): Xiaomi has reopened its Mi Store at Westfields White City in London. Click here for more information. The article, as published on March 9, 2020, is preserved below.

Xiaomi is younger than a lot of other smartphone brands but it has become the preferred choice for the majority of Asian consumers. In Western markets like Europe and the US, the company can be seen growing very well, especially due to the high value that phones under its spin-off brand Redmi offer. Xiaomi ventured into the UK almost two years ago, starting with a partnership with local telco Three followed by the opening of a retail store in London. Unfortunately for Xiaomi fans, though, the first and the only offline Mi store in the UK has been shut down by the company.

The Xiaomi store, which was located in London’s Sheperd’s Bush area in the Westfield shopping center, has now officially confirmed to have been shut down. Westfield’s website confirms the news while the now-defunct Twitter handle for Mi Store London reaffirms it.

According to a Xiaomi spokesperson, the shutdown is in line with the company’s updated retail strategy for the region. All of the products will continue to be available online through Xiaomi’s UK website and partner e-commerce platforms like Amazon UK.

In an official statement to Android Authority, Xiaomi said, “This adjustment to our local retail strategy is a reaction to our fast growing business in Western Europe. Since our official arrival in the UK over one year ago, we have loved building relationships with our users, Mi Fans and partners and thank them all for their support. UK users and Mi Fans can continue to purchase Xiaomi products through our official website mi.com/uk and other official channels that will be announced along with our product launches in the future.”

Since its launch in November 2018, the Mi Store in London was the one-stop-shop for not just Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones but also audio accessories, wearables, smart home products, and unusual Xiaomi products like electric scooters and screwdrivers, umbrellas, bags and luggage, electric toothbrushes, etc. Fortunately, most of the products are still available online.

If you’re from the UK and know other stores where Xiaomi products are available, do let us know in the comments below. We’d be happy to share the details with other readers!

The Xiaomi UK Twitter account announced (via Android Authority) that the Mi Store in Westfields White City, London had its grand opening over the weekend. It’s no surprise that the company waited so long to reopen the store given that its closure happened right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xiaomi just launched a handful of new IoT products the other day, including a new pair of TWS earbuds, a new router, a new gaming monitor, a new scooter, and an air fryer. Products like these are perfect to showcase at a retail store, so the reopening of the UK store is certainly well-timed.