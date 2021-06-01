Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is another bezel-less addition to Xiaomi’s popular TV lineup

Xiaomi India has just added a new model to its smart TV portfolio: the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. The Mi TV 4A 40 slots below the Mi TV 4A 43-inch model that launched last year while retaining the under-the-hood hardware and the overall design language.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition specifications:

Display

FHD, 1920 x 1080p

Vivid Color Engine

93.7% screen-to-body ratio

178-degree viewing angle Processor Amlogic Cortex-A53 quad-core processor

Mali-450 GPU RAM & Storage 1GB RAM

8GB flash storage Sound 20W stereo speakers

DTS-HD Connectivity 3x HDMI 2x USB 1x Ethernet 1x S/PDIF 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Software Android 9 with Patchwall

The new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition sports a near bezel-less design with an impressive 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree viewing angles. You get a 40-inch full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 9.5ms response time. The TV supports Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine, which offers various software and hardware tweaks to deliver accurate color reproduction and deeper contrasts. For audio, the TV comes with two 10W speakers with DTS-HD surround sound.

The TV is powered by the Amlogic quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, and Mali-450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, you get 2x USB 2.0 ports, 3x HDMI ports, 1 ethernet port, a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi.

On the software side, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs Android 9 with Xiaomi’s PathWall OS on top. Besides more than 5,000 apps on Google Play Store, you also get Google Assitant and Chromecast support. PatchWall provides easy access to more than 25 streaming services, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Hungama, and more. You can also control your various smart home products right from the TV using the Mi Home app.

Pricing & Availablity

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will go on sale from June 2 at a starting price of ₹23,999. It will be available from mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, Mi Studio, and select retail partner stores.