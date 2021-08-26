Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 5X offers premium design and features at an affordable price

Xiaomi held its annual Smarter Living event today, where it unveiled a host of products and accessories. While the main highlights of today’s show were the Mi Notebook Ultra and Pro, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Band 6, Mi Home Security Camera Pro, Mi Router 4A, a pair of shoes, and finally, the Mi TV 5X, which will be available in three different sizes — 43, 50, and 55-inches.

Mi TV 5X: Specifications

Specification Mi TV 5X Sizes/Variants 43-inch

50-inch

55-inch Display 4K HDR

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

DolbyVision/HDR10+/HDR 10 / HLG

10-bit color

Vivid Picture Engine 2

94% DCI-P3

88% NTSC Design 43”: 95.4% screen-to-body ratio

50”: 95.9% screen-to-body ratio

55”: 96.6% screen-to-body ratio Audio 40W Stereo speakers on 50″ and 55″

30W on 43″

Dolby Atmos DTS-HD

Far-field mics

Hands-free Google Assistant Software Android TV 10

Google Assistant

Chromecast built-in

IMDb integration

Universal Search

Kids Mode with Parental Lock

Language Universe

Smart Recommendations

User Centre

Free LIVE channels

Mi Home Connectivity & Ports HDMI 2.1 x 3

USB x 2

Ethernet

Optical x 1

3.5mm x 1

AV Input

H.265

eARC

BT 5.0 with BLE

Wi-Fi 5 Performance 64-bit Quad-core A55 CPU

Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Storage

6.5ms input lag at [email protected]

Auto Low Latency Mode

All the three TVs under the Mi TV 5X series come with 4K panels with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TVs are Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certified. The 10-bit panel comes with Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine 2, and covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. These are premium TVs that have a bezel-less design and high screen-to-body ratios. The 43-inch variant has a screen-to-body ratio of 95.4%, while the 50-inch is at 95.9%, and the largest of three, the 55-inch variant with 96.6%.

In terms of audio, the Mi TV 5X features stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. The larger 50-inch and 55-inch variants have 40W speakers, while the smaller 43-inch variant has 30W speakers. The TVs also have far-field mics that support hands-free Google Assistant.

As for connectivity, the Mi TV 5X has support for HDMI 2.1 with eARC along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO). There are three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port, optical and AV input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The TVs are powered by a 64-bit Quad-core SPU with A55 cores and the Mali G52 MP2 GPU. There’s 2GB of RAM on board along with 16GB of storage. Xiaomi claims an input lag of 6.5ms on 4K at 60Hz. Like all Mi TVs, the Mi TV 5X also runs PatchWall, Xiaomi’s custom interface on top of Android TV 10. You also get Chromecast built-in.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi TV 5X series will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Croma starting 7th September. The TVs are priced as follows: