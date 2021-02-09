Here’s when your Mi and Redmi smartphone will receive its MIUI 12.5 update

At its Mi 11 China launch event back in December 2020, Xiaomi teased the MIUI 12.5 update roadmap for a few of its devices. Soon after that, the company started pushing closed beta builds of MIUI 12.5 to select Mi and Redmi smartphones in its home country. Every year, the Chinese OEM splits efforts between the domestic and global update policies, and this year is no different. If you’re looking forward to running the latest iteration of MIUI on your phone, then you’re in luck as Xiaomi has now officially outlined the MIUI 12.5 update roadmap for its global device portfolio.

The good news is that the first wave of the update will be rolling out across several device ranges, from the latest flagship Mi 11 to the previous year’s Mi 10 and Mi 10T lineup. However, if you don’t have a premium category smartphone, then you’ve to wait a little before the platform update hits your device. A bunch of Mi Note and Redmi Note branded devices are next in line, and they are expected to get MIUI 12.5 as part of the second wave.

The rollout is set to begin as soon as Q2 2021, with the following devices receiving updates to MIUI 12.5:

First Wave of MIUI 12.5 Update (Starts Q2 2021):

Second Wave of MIUI 12.5 Update (Starts Late Q2 2021):

Here comes what you care about the most, the release schedule. Stay tuned to the MIUI website for more update info. pic.twitter.com/P6CidjyfTw — MIUI (@miuirom) February 8, 2021

There’s no word on Q2 2021 updates for any other Mi/Redmi device, but Xiaomi’s tweet mentions that the company will be adding more devices to the list. However, looking at the pace at which legacy and entry level devices are still receiving the MIUI 12 update across various regions, we wouldn’t expect the stable version of MIUI 12.5 to hit those devices anytime in the next couple of months.