Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 rollout schedule for the Indian market

Towards the end of last year, Xiaomi hosted a launch event in China. At the event, the company unveiled the latest version of its Android skin — MIUI 13. Soon after the announcement, Xiaomi shared the MIUI 13 rollout schedule for global and Chinese models. However, the company didn’t share a rollout schedule for India, which is one of its biggest markets.

Thankfully, Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain has now revealed details about when Xiaomi users in India can expect to receive MIUI 13 on their devices. As per the image Jain shared on Twitter, Xiaomi will start rolling out MIUI 13 to a handful of devices in India in the first quarter of this year.

During the first wave of rollout, the following Xiaomi and Redmi phones will receive the latest software update:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10 Prime

If you own any of these devices, you should receive the MIUI 13 update in the coming months. In case you don’t see your phone in this list, don’t worry. Xiaomi has assured that it will release MIUI 13 to more devices soon. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the company shares more details.

For the unaware, MIUI 13 brings a bunch of new features and performance improvements. It includes several new privacy features, a new system font, a bunch of cool wallpapers, and it even has a version optimized for tablets. You can learn more about the new features in MIUI 13, along with information about the global rollout schedule and download links over on our MIUI 13 resource center.