Xiaomi continues work on new tablet and foldable features in MIUI

Xiaomi’s custom Android skin — MIUI — already offers several useful features for large-screen devices. As Ben noted in his review of the Xiaomi Pad 5, MIUI on the tablet offers a host of handy features, like the ability to open multiple apps in floating windows, split-screen view support, a home screen dock, and more. However, it’s far from perfect.

Thankfully, Xiaomi is aware of the shortcomings and is working on adding a host of new features in MIUI that will offer users a better experience on tablets and foldable devices. XDA Senior Member and trusted Xiaomi tipster kacskrz has spotted a couple of these upcoming changes in the latest MIUI 13 beta release, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from upcoming MIUI releases for tablets and foldable phones.

What’s new in MIUI 13 for tablets and foldable devices?

The latest MIUI 13 beta for China packs two new menu items in device settings labeled “Features for big screen” and “Features for tablets.” These new menu items appear only if the target device is “zizhan” (Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable) or “dagu” (an upcoming Wi-Fi-only Xiaomi tablet based on Snapdragon 865/870).

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the new “Features for big screen” page includes new wallpaper options for foldable devices, “App display mode” settings, customizations for games, new keyboard options, floating window settings, and display behavior settings for when the device is folded or unfolded.

Credit: kacskrz

On the other hand, the “Features for tablets” page includes “App display mode” customizations, an MIUI+ Beta option, keyboard customizations for tablets, and floating windows settings. Most of the features listed within these new menu options are not live in the current beta release. However, kacskrz has managed to grab a few graphics showcasing the new keyboard options for tablets and foldable devices.

The following images showcase a new keyboard layout for foldable devices, which will let users split the keyboard from the center, making either half more accessible on large screens. This split-keyboard layout will offer users further customization options. These include the ability to duplicate the central buttons for a more flexible typing experience and an option to switch the left and right halves of the keyboard with a single tap.

Credit: kacskrz

While we don’t have access to similar images for the other new options, we do have some information about them, thanks to a couple of new code strings. The strings reveal that the “Keep screen on after folding” setting will present users with options to prevent the device from locking the screen when folded, keep the outer screen on after folding during calls or while using the camera, and keep the cover screen on after folding to continue performing the current task.

Furthermore, strings about the new “Games” option on the “Features for big screen” page suggest that it will give users access to a few display options for games, letting them limit the game window to a certain section of the display or play it in full-screen mode. The option will likely let users move the game window around and align it with the top, bottom, or side edges of the display.

As mentioned earlier, these new features are not live in the latest MIUI 13 beta release. At the moment, we don’t have any official information from Xiaomi regarding the rollout either. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

What do you think of these new MIUI features for tablets and foldable devices? Let us know in the comments section below.