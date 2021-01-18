Xiaomi starts rolling out the Android 11 update for Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi has started the rollout of the Android 11 upgrade for its Mi Note 10 Lite handset. The low-mid-range device is already testing the update in China, but now it seems that international customers are being given the nod too. Though it’s doubtless great news that a device like this is getting its Android 11 paint job so soon, the downside is that it’s too soon for it to be based on the recently announced MIUI 12.5 — this is still on top of MIUI 12. There’s no indication of whether this will be incremental with the newer UI following later, but we’d be a little surprised if it does.

Spotted over on XDA Forums by Recognized Developer yshalsager, this is a stable beta, so you may not see it rolling out over-the-air straight away, but once it has been soak tested with selected users, it’ll get a wider release. In the meantime, if you just can’t wait, there’s a link below. It’s worth noting that, as this is a phone with 64GB storage and no SD card slot, you might need to do a bit of housekeeping in order to make room for the 2.5GB package to install itself.

As we told you when it was launched MIUI 12 offers ‘a cleaner UI, new animations, changes to navigation gestures, new live wallpapers, and AOD designs, privacy indicators for the microphone, camera, and location usage, improvements to multi-window, and Picture-in-Picture, an in-built sleep tracker, and many more changes throughout‘. Add in the usual bug squashing, optimization, and Android security patches that have been released in the interim, and you’ll be getting an impressive update for such a modest phone.

Download: MIUI 12 based on Android 11 for Mi Note 10 Lite

Device: Mi Note 10 Lite Global

Codename: #toco

Type: Stable Beta Recovery

Version: V12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM | 11.0

Size: 2.5 GB

MD5: 2ea6513d0f53ee41d1b5c91b94310f8e

Changelog:

[System] Optimization: Noise could be heard when the screen was turned off in some cases Stable MIUI based on Android 11



Download MIUI 12.1.1.0 (Stable Beta) based on Android 11 for Mi Note 10 Lite (toco)

At present, there’s no Fastboot recovery package, but if Xiaomi makes it available, we’ll add it into this article, or just check the forums.