Here are the new static and live wallpapers from the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship foldable, the Mix Fold 2, just a day after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new foldable from the Chinese OEM is a great alternative to Samsung’s offering as it brings flagship hardware at a slightly more affordable price. However, the Mix Fold 2 is only available in China, and Xiaomi has not shared any plans to bring it to other regions. If you’re in the market for a new flagship foldable and the Mix Fold 2 has your heart, you can either import it from China or wait for the company to launch it in your country. In the meantime, you can try out all the new Mix Fold 2 wallpapers on your current device.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 ships with an optimized version of MIUI 13 for foldables with a host of new features to help users make the most of its unique form factor. The software release also includes a few device-specific static and live wallpaper, which we’ve managed to extract from the Mix Fold 2’s firmware.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Wallpapers

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a total of ten static wallpapers and five live wallpapers. Five of these static wallpapers are for the cover screen, while the remaining are for the main folding display. The live wallpapers, however, are only for the main display.

The static wallpapers for the cover screen have a 2520 x 1080p resolution and they should scale well on most devices with an FHD+ display. However, the wallpapers for the main foldable display have a 2160 x 1914p resolution, so you might have to crop them if you’re planning to use them on a regular smartphone.

The live wallpapers also have a 2160 x 1914p resolution, so they won’t scale well on most phones. But you can still try them out on your phone by downloading them from the link provided below. The live wallpapers are in MP4 format and if you can’t figure out how to set them up on your phone, you can check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android. The following video previews all five live wallpapers.

Note that the static wallpapers included in the gallery above are compressed. You can download the full-resolution files from the following link.

Download the Mix Fold 2 wallpapers