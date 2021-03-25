Xiaomi is launching a new Mi MIX smartphone on March 29

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is going to bring back its popular Mi MIX series of smartphones. The last handset that we saw from the series was the Mi MIX Alpha last year, which was primarily a concept device with an insane wrap-around display. The newest addition to the Mi MIX family will be introduced at an event on March 29, where Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 11 Ultra.

There is no confirmation as to the exact name of the upcoming device. It could be called the Mi MIX 4, considering the company didn’t launch a successor to the Mi MIX 3 from 2018. While not much is known about the device, the MIX lineup is known to be experimentative, so expect something that does push the boundaries of conventional smartphones.

There have been multiple hints in the past that suggest Xiaomi has been pouring in efforts into making a foldable smartphone, so there is a possibility that this could be a foldable. In January 2019, Xiaomi co-founder Bin Lin, gave us a glimpse of a foldable prototype. Last year, XDA Senior Member kacskrz, had spotted a device codenamed “cetus” within MIUI 12’s China Closed Beta for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. This device was most likely a foldable smartphone as it returned a true value for the method called isFoldAbleDevice.

There is also the possibility that this device could be a non-foldable too. The Mi MIX Alpha with its wraparound display came out at a time when multiple OEMs were said to be working on foldables, so we wouldn’t put it past Xiaomi to be working on something along the same lines once again. With the MIX 4, Xiaomi could be attempting to bring a more refined version of the product to the mass market, as the Mi MIX Alpha never went on sale in any region. We’ll have to wait and watch to see what Xiaomi has in store.