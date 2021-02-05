Xiaomi’s new Waterfall Display concept phone looks like a sci-fi movie prop

Xiaomi today showcased a new concept smartphone that takes curved displays to the next level. The device builds upon the expertise Xiaomi gained with the Mi Mix Alpha concept, and it features a quad-curved Waterfall Display that seamlessly wraps around all edges.

We first heard about the new concept device back in April last year, when Xiaomi filed a patent for a phone with a waterfall display and an under-screen camera. Now, the company has finally showcased the device in a video posted on Weibo. As you can see in the attached video, the new concept device has no bezels whatsoever. Instead, the display on the device curves around all four edges, giving it a futuristic look.

Much like the Mi Mix Alpha, the new Xiaomi Concept seems to be running a modified version of MIUI that lights up the left and right edges for incoming notifications. Additionally, the device seems to have all of its status bar icons on the right edge, which gives it a cleaner appearance over on the front. Since the device doesn’t seem to have any physical buttons on the sides, it’s likely using the same pressure-sensitive virtual side buttons as the Mi Mix Alpha. Over on the back, the concept device features a rectangular camera module with a single camera and a flash.

It’s here 😍 Xiaomi’s new concept smartphone with curved screens on all four sides and no ports! I’ve seen and touched the real product, and I gotta say… this form factor might really be the new trend. pic.twitter.com/BK6A8Zv0EE — Agatha Tang (@aggasaurus) February 5, 2021

Along with the video, Xiaomi has also shared a teaser image for the Waterfall Display concept that reveals some additional info. According to the image, the device features a unibody design completely devoid of ports. Its innovative display curves at an 88° over the edges, and Xiaomi claims that it makes use of several groundbreaking advancements in glass bending and laminating technology. Furthermore, the image reveals that Xiaomi filed 46 innovative patents during its development.

While I’m a fan of the overall look, I have some concerns about its durability and its ability to identify accidental touches accurately. The latter could make it an absolute nightmare to use. What’s your take on Xiaomi’s new Waterfall Display phone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.