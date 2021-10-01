Xiaomi’s next flagship phone could have a curved 4K OLED display

Although 4K OLED displays on smartphones have been around for a while now, most flagship phones these days offer QHD+ OLED panels. There are a couple of good reasons why 4K OLED displays on smartphones haven’t seen widespread adoption. However, it seems like one prominent OEM is now finally ready to take the plunge — Xiaomi.

We’ve spotted Xiaomi’s next flagship phone on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, and the listing reveals that it will feature a curved 6.55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display. The listing also includes a few images of the phone that give us a glimpse of its design.

As you can see in the attached images, the Xiaomi phone features a rectangular camera module in the top-right corner of the back panel with a triple camera setup and a dual-LED flash. Over on the front, it has a curved display that doesn’t appear to have a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. But since the image is quite dark, we can’t be sure if it has an under-display camera like the Mi MIX 4 or not.

The listing also reveals that the device will measure 158.34 × 71.5 × 6.98mm and weigh 166g. Furthermore, it adds that the phone will pack a 4,400mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. While the listing doesn’t specify the SoC, we learn that it will be clocked at 2.4GHz. As far as the software is concerned, the listing suggests that the device will run Android 11 out of the box. However, with the Android 12 stable release right around the corner, Xiaomi might end up offering the phone with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 12.

It’s worth noting that while TENAA usually is a reliable resource, there is a small possibility that some of the specifications mentioned in this particular listing are a result of some error. Notably, the model number of this listing matches that of the recently launched Xiaomi Civi, but our own sources have found no clues of a Pro/Ultra variant of the device yet. This indicates that the addition of 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 4K display could possibly be an error.

At the moment, Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about this upcoming device. But we expect to learn more soon. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.