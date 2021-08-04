Xiaomi reportedly overtook Samsung as the number 1 OEM in Europe in Q2 2021

Xiaomi is now the best-selling smartphone brand in Europe. According to a recent market study report from Strategy Analytics, the Chinese OEM overtook Samsung to take the top spot in Q2 2021. Although Xiaomi often tops the charts in markets like India, this is the first time the company has shipped more phones than Samsung in the European market.

As per the report, Xiaomi had a 25.3% market share in Europe in Q2 2021, and it shipped just under 13 million units in the quarter. In comparison, Samsung had a 24% market share with 12 million units shipped. The Chinese OEM recorded a YoY growth of 67.1%, while Samsung’s sales declined by 7%. Xiaomi’s tremendous growth in the region can be attributed to strong sales in Russia, Ukraine, Spain, and Italy.

Talking about Xiaomi’s massive success in the region, Boris Metodiev, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “The European markets for smartphones had a strong quarter driven by Covid recovery, following the crash in 2020. The highlight of the quarter is Xiaomi emerging as the number one vendor in shipment terms for the first time. Xiaomi shipped almost 13 million units on the continent to displace longtime leader Samsung. Xiaomi has seen great success in Russia, Ukraine, Spain and Italy among others and found customers eager for its Mi and Redmi series of feature rich, value smartphones.”

Other Chinese OEMs also saw tremendous growth in the region during the second quarter. OPPO, which took the fourth spot on the list, had a market share of 5.6% and 180% YoY growth. Realme also secured a spot on the list with a 3.8% market share and a YoY growth of 1800%, thanks to the success of its Realme 8 series. Apple retained the third spot on the list, with a market share of 19.2% and 15.7% YoY growth. The company managed to ship almost 10 million units in the quarter.