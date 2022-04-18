Xiaomi Pad 5 will launch in India later this month

After 3 years of hiatus, Xiaomi made a comeback to the Android tablet segment with the Xiaomi Pad 5 series launch last year. Originally exclusive to China, the tablet arrived in Europe in September. And now, nearly nine months later, Xiaomi is finally ready to launch its flagship tablet in India.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles,) Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India. The tablet will reportedly launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 27. Xiaomi hasn’t made any official revelation about a tablet launch. However, Brar does have a good track record when it comes to leaks about Indian product launches and events, so we won’t be surprised if this leak turns out to be accurate.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a premium Android tablet, packing powerful hardware in a great-looking design. It features an 11-inch LCD with a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It comes with a 13MP primary shooter and an 8MP front camera and packs a large 8,720mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also has four powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos support and runs MIUI for Pad based on Android 11 out of the box. In addition, the tablet supports stylus input via Xiaomi Smart Pen (sold separately) and can be attached with an external keyboard. The tablet misses out on a fingerprint reader, but you do get the Face Unlock feature. If you want to learn more, check out our full review of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Update: In a recent tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India on April 27.

Ready for the big thing? With the #XiaomiPad5, we are about to #doitbetter. Launching on 27.04.22! Get notified: https://t.co/tvclqv9v8c pic.twitter.com/IwgVle9B5N — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 18, 2022

Via: 91Mobiles