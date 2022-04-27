Xiaomi Pad 5 comes to India at an attractive price

The tablet market has largely been dominated by the Apple iPad, and for good reason. Android tablet releases have been few and far in between, and it’s just Samsung and to some extent Lenovo dominating the space. More recently, we’re seeing interest from more hardware players, with Xiaomi launching the Xiaomi Pad 5 series in 2021. Now, the company is bringing the Xiaomi Pad 5 to India (alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Mi TV 5A), giving consumers some more options in the tablet space.

Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch

Xiaomi Pad 5: Specifications Specification Xiaomi Pad 5 Build Glass front, aluminum frame Dimensions & Weight 254.7mm x 166.2mm x 6.9mm

1.15lbs (511g) Display 11-inch WQHD+ IPS LCD

2,560 x 1,600 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

Dolby Vision

16:10 aspect ratio

10-bit display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4X

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 8,720mAh

33W fast charging

22.5W charging brick included Security Only PIN code or password Cameras 13MP main

8MP front-facing Ports USB-C Audio Quad speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Accessories Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus (separate purchase) Magnetic wireless charging 4096 pressure levels Two buttons TPE soft replaceable tips

Software Android 11 with MIUI Global 12.5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which might throw you off if you were expecting a 3:2 aspect ratio like the iPad, albeit there is nothing inherently flawed with either choice. A wider aspect ratio would work better for movie consumption, while the other end works for productivity tasks. The tablet curiously misses out on a fingerprint scanner — there is none present. And you get Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. Apart from this, you get a rounded package, complete with the Snapdragon 860 handling processing duties. In our review of the Xiaomi Pad 5, we found it to be a good option in the tablet space, but there are still arguments to be made on using an Android tablet in the first place. If you want a large screen entertainment and productivity device, this is a good option.

In India, Xiaomi is also bringing along the Xiaomi Smart Pen Stylus and Keyboard Case as a separate purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is coming to India in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both with 6GB of RAM.

6GB + 128GB: ₹26,999

6GB + 256GB: ₹28,999

The device goes on sale on May 3 at 12PM in India across Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline stores. The tablet will be available at an introductory discounted price of ₹24,999 and 26,999 till May 7. In addition, Xiaomi is offering an extra ₹2,000 off for HDFC Bank cardholders. Xiaomi has not shared the pricing and availability details for the Smart Pen Stylus and Keyboard Case at the moment, but they will be available for purchase separately at a later stage.