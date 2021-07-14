Here’s how often your Xiaomi phone will get security updates

Xiaomi has shared an updated security updates schedule for its vast portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and POCO devices. The schedule highlights how often your Xiaomi device will receive Android security patches by Google, along with patches for Xiaomi-specific issues. Check out the section below to find out how often your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get security updates:

Xiaomi security update schedule Frequency Devices Monthly security updates Xiaomi: Mi A3

Mi A2

Mi A2 Lite Quarterly security updates Xiaomi: Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Lite

Mi 10i

Mi 9T Pro

Mi PLAY

Mi 10

Mi 10 Lite 5G

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 9

Mi 9 Lite

Mi 9 SE

Mi 9T

Mi 9T Pro

Mi A3

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi MIX 3

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Ultra Redmi: Redmi 7A

Redmi Go

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 7

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi Go

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max POCO: POCO C3

POCO F2 Pro

POCO M2

POCO M2 PRo

POCO X2

POCO X3

POCO X3 NFC

Curiously, Xiaomi hasn’t included all of its recent devices on the list. For instance, the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro are not mentioned on the page, but the Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Mi 11 Ultra are. Xiaomi has also repeated a few devices, like the Mi A3, which is mentioned in both the monthly and quarterly updates section. This leads us to believe that this isn’t the final version of the list, and Xiaomi will, most likely, update it in the coming days. We’ll update this post with the remaining devices as soon as they’re added to the list.

The page also mentions that the current monthly and quarterly security patch updates “may not be released at fixed intervals, as in some cases the security patch updates are included in our regular OS updates.” Furthermore, it adds that the delivery time for security patches may vary based on the regions and models, and the initial two-year update timeframe may also change depending on the regions and models.

Along with the device list mentioned above, Xiaomi’s Security Updates page includes the detailed security update schedule for Android Enterprise Recommended devices. You can check that out by following this link.