Here’s how often your Xiaomi phone will get security updates
July 14, 2021 3:42am Comment

Xiaomi has shared an updated security updates schedule for its vast portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and POCO devices. The schedule highlights how often your Xiaomi device will receive Android security patches by Google, along with patches for Xiaomi-specific issues. Check out the section below to find out how often your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get security updates:

Xiaomi security update schedule

FrequencyDevices
Monthly security updatesXiaomi:

  • Mi A3
  • Mi A2
  • Mi A2 Lite
Quarterly security updatesXiaomi:

  • Mi 10T Pro
  • Mi 10T
  • Mi 10T Lite
  • Mi 10i
  • Mi 9T Pro
  • Mi PLAY
  • Mi 10
  • Mi 10 Lite 5G
  • Mi 10 Pro
  • Mi 9
  • Mi 9 Lite
  • Mi 9 SE
  • Mi 9T
  • Mi 9T Pro
  • Mi A3
  • Mi Note 10
  • Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Mi MIX 3
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Mi 11 Ultra

Redmi:

  • Redmi 7A
  • Redmi Go
  • Redmi Note 7
  • Redmi Note 7S
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Redmi 10X 4G
  • Redmi 7
  • Redmi 8
  • Redmi 8A
  • Redmi 8A Dual
  • Redmi 8A Pro
  • Redmi 9
  • Redmi 9 Prime
  • Redmi 9A
  • Redmi 9AT
  • Redmi 9i
  • Redmi 9C
  • Redmi 9T
  • Redmi 9C NFC
  • Redmi Go
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi K20 Pro
  • Redmi Note 8
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Redmi Note 8T
  • Redmi Note 9
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Redmi Note 9S
  • Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10S
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

POCO:

  • POCO C3
  • POCO F2 Pro
  • POCO M2
  • POCO M2 PRo
  • POCO X2
  • POCO X3
  • POCO X3 NFC

Curiously, Xiaomi hasn’t included all of its recent devices on the list. For instance, the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro are not mentioned on the page, but the Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Mi 11 Ultra are. Xiaomi has also repeated a few devices, like the Mi A3, which is mentioned in both the monthly and quarterly updates section. This leads us to believe that this isn’t the final version of the list, and Xiaomi will, most likely, update it in the coming days. We’ll update this post with the remaining devices as soon as they’re added to the list.

The page also mentions that the current monthly and quarterly security patch updates “may not be released at fixed intervals, as in some cases the security patch updates are included in our regular OS updates.” Furthermore, it adds that the delivery time for security patches may vary based on the regions and models, and the initial two-year update timeframe may also change depending on the regions and models.

Along with the device list mentioned above, Xiaomi’s Security Updates page includes the detailed security update schedule for Android Enterprise Recommended devices. You can check that out by following this link.

