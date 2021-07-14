Here’s how often your Xiaomi phone will get security updates
Xiaomi has shared an updated security updates schedule for its vast portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and POCO devices. The schedule highlights how often your Xiaomi device will receive Android security patches by Google, along with patches for Xiaomi-specific issues. Check out the section below to find out how often your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get security updates:
Xiaomi security update schedule
|Frequency
|Devices
|Monthly security updates
|Xiaomi:
|Quarterly security updates
|Xiaomi:
Redmi:
POCO:
Curiously, Xiaomi hasn’t included all of its recent devices on the list. For instance, the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro are not mentioned on the page, but the Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Mi 11 Ultra are. Xiaomi has also repeated a few devices, like the Mi A3, which is mentioned in both the monthly and quarterly updates section. This leads us to believe that this isn’t the final version of the list, and Xiaomi will, most likely, update it in the coming days. We’ll update this post with the remaining devices as soon as they’re added to the list.
The page also mentions that the current monthly and quarterly security patch updates “may not be released at fixed intervals, as in some cases the security patch updates are included in our regular OS updates.” Furthermore, it adds that the delivery time for security patches may vary based on the regions and models, and the initial two-year update timeframe may also change depending on the regions and models.
Along with the device list mentioned above, Xiaomi’s Security Updates page includes the detailed security update schedule for Android Enterprise Recommended devices. You can check that out by following this link.