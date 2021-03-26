Xiaomi could be working on a ‘POCO M2 Reloaded’

Xiaomi’s POCO-branded phones have been a hit in India (and some other regions), as they often carry decent specifications at bargain-bin prices. The POCO M2 was released in India only a few months ago, specifically in September 2020, and now it seems a re-release under the name “POCO M2 Reloaded” may be on the way.

Kacper Skrzypek, who goes by kacskrz on our forums and is a well-known Xiaomi tipster, found evidence pointing to a ‘POCO M2 Reloaded’ that’s in development. A string with the model name was discovered in MIUI code, though no other information about the phone is known at this time.



The POCO M2 arrived in September with a 6.53-inch 1080p display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (expandable through a microSD card slot), a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support, three rear cameras (plus a depth sensor), and MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It was nearly identical to the Indian variant of the Redmi 9 Prime, though that phone only had 4GB RAM instead of the 6GB on the POCO M2. At launch, the POCO M2 was priced at ₹10,999 (~$149) for the base 64GB model or ₹12,499 (~$170) for the 128GB version.

It’s likely that the updated model would simply be a POCO M2 with new branding, perhaps with a minor hardware upgrade or two. The phone would join POCO’s increasingly-crowded product lineup, which includes the Snapdragon 730G-powered POCO X2 from last February, the POCO F2 Pro with a Snapdragon 865, the cheaper POCO M2 Pro, the POCO X3 NFC, and of course, the original POCO M2.