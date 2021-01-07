Xiaomi prepares to add a mid-range Lite model to the Mi 11 line

After launching the Mi 11 last month, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch a “Lite” version of the device. The upcoming device has already been certified by the FCC, and it goes by the model number M2101K9AG. Here’s everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far:

As per the FCC certification listing, the upcoming Xiaomi device will pack a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. While the listing doesn’t reveal the device’s marketing name, cross-referencing the IMEIs of the devices submitted in the filing reveals that it will be called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Our ever-reliable Xiaomi tipster @kacskrz has further added that the device will go by the code-name “courbet.”

Interestingly, a previous leak suggested that “courbet” would actually be the POCO F2. This may still be true, as POCO has a history of rebranding existing Xiaomi devices for specific markets. So, the upcoming device could be launched as the POCO F2 in India and Mi 11 Lite globally. However, we currently have no evidence to support this claim.

Although the FCC listing reveals no further information about the Mi 11 Lite, a recent post on the XiaomiUI Telegram channel highlights some additional specifications for a device code-named “courbet.” The post claims that the device will feature an OLED display, a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth camera. It also adds that the device will offer NFC support outside the Indian market, and it will be based on the Snapdragon SM7150 platform (Snapdragon 730, 730G, or 732G). At this time, we have no reason to doubt the specifications shared in the leak.

Furthermore, a Vietnamese YouTuber called The Pixel also claims to have leaked information about the Mi 11 Lite. In a recent video, the YouTuber has revealed that the upcoming device will pack a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP tertiary camera. They further add that it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chip, an IPS 120Hz display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The video also includes some renders of the device that showcase a design similar to the recently launched Mi 11.

It’s worth noting that some of the specifications mentioned in the video don’t line up with the details included in the XiaomiUI leak. While it is quite possible for Xiaomi to launch two slightly different variants of the device in different target markets, we can’t be sure of the same until we see an official announcement from the company.

Thanks to XDA tipster @Deiki for the screenshots!

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi 11