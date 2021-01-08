Xiaomi unveils the Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T mid-range smartphones

Xiaomi has unveiled both the Redmi 9T and the Redmi Note 9T, a pair of mid-range smartphones available for purchase globally. The Redmi Note 9T is the first 5G device in the Redmi Note portfolio, offering dual-5G SIM compatibility. The Redmi Note 9T is the same as the Redmi Note 9 5G, and the Redmi 9T is the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G — both of which launched in China in November last year.

Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T Specifications

Specification Redmi 9T (Global)/Redmi Note 9 4G (China) Redmi Note 9T (Global)/Redmi Note 9 5G (China) Dimensions & Weight 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm

198g 161.96mm × 77.25mm × 9.05mm

199g Display 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD

400 nits

60Hz screen refresh rate

Waterdrop notch 6.53-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED

450 nits

60Hz screen refresh rate

Left hole punch SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4x performance Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz)

4x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores Adreno 610 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 7nm process

2x ARM Cortex A76 cores @ 2.4GHz +

6x ARM Cortex A55 cores @ 2GHz Mali-G57 MC3 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1)/128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Expandable storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1)/128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Expandable storage Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

18W charging 5,000mAh

18W charging Security Power-button fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79

48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79 Secondary: 8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 2MP, macro

2MP, macro Quaternary: 2MP depth camera, f/2.4 Primary: 48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79

48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79 Secondary: 8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 2MP, macro Video: 4K @ 30fps

1080p @ 60fps, 30fps Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.05 13MP, f/2.25 Port(s) USB Type C 3.5mm audio jack USB Type C 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Dual-band Wi-Fi

IR Blaster 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC

IR Blaster

Dual speakers Software MIUI 12 based on Android 10 MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Colors Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green Daybreak Purple, Nightfall Black

Redmi 9T

The Redmi 9T packs the Snapdragon 662, 4GB of RAM, and a full HD 60Hz display with a waterdrop notch. It packs a triple camera system, comprised of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 2MP depth sensor. You get a charger in the box (crazy, right?), and though it’s a 22.5W charger, the device itself only supports 18W charging. There’s also an IR blaster that you can use for controlling devices remotely, and there’s a headphone jack too. It charges the massive 6,000 mAh battery via USB-C and supports reverse wired charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 9T starts at €159 for the base 64GB of storage variant without NFC, and €189 to double that storage and upgrade from UFS 2.1 to UFS 2.2. If you need NFC, the variants with NFC come at a €10 premium over these prices.

Redmi Note 9T

The Redmi Note 9T is the more powerful of these two devices, launching with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, and it supports 5G. You get nearly all of the same storage options as the Redmi 9T — so 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB — along with a third storage option which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera system looks nearly identical as well, though it actually lacks a 2MP depth sensor. Just like the Redmi 9T as well, you get a 22.5W charger in the box, even though the device itself can only charge at 18W. The battery is smaller at 5,000 mAh. Finally, the front-facing camera is a left hole punch rather than a waterdrop notch in the center of the screen. There is both a headphone jack and an IR blaster, along with dual speakers too.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 9T costs €229 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and doubling up the storage to 128GB costs €269. For early-bird sales, the prices go down by a cool €20.