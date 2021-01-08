Xiaomi unveils the Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T mid-range smartphones
January 8, 2021 8:00am Comment

Xiaomi has unveiled both the Redmi 9T and the Redmi Note 9T, a pair of mid-range smartphones available for purchase globally. The Redmi Note 9T is the first 5G device in the Redmi Note portfolio, offering dual-5G SIM compatibility. The Redmi Note 9T is the same as the Redmi Note 9 5G, and the Redmi 9T is the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G — both of which launched in China in November last year.

Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T Specifications

SpecificationRedmi 9T (Global)/Redmi Note 9 4G (China)Redmi Note 9T (Global)/Redmi Note 9 5G (China)
Dimensions & Weight
  • 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm
  • 198g
  • 161.96mm × 77.25mm × 9.05mm
  • 199g
Display
  • 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD
  • 400 nits
  • 60Hz screen refresh rate
  • Waterdrop notch
  • 6.53-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED
  • 450 nits
  • 60Hz screen refresh rate
  • Left hole punch
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 662:

  • 4x performance Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz)
  • 4x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores

Adreno 610

MediaTek Dimensity 800U

  • 7nm process
  • 2x ARM Cortex A76 cores @ 2.4GHz +
  • 6x ARM Cortex A55 cores @ 2GHz

Mali-G57 MC3

RAM & Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB (UFS 2.1)/128 GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Expandable storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB (UFS 2.1)/128 GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Expandable storage
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 18W charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • 18W charging
Security
  • Power-button fingerprint sensor
  •  Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79
  • Secondary: 8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV
  • Tertiary: 2MP, macro
  • Quaternary: 2MP depth camera, f/2.4
  • Primary: 48MP, 1/1.2″ sensor, 4in1 pixel binning, f/1.79
  • Secondary: 8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV
  • Tertiary: 2MP, macro

Video:

  • 4K @ 30fps
  • 1080p @ 60fps, 30fps
Front Camera(s)8MP, f/2.0513MP, f/2.25
Port(s)USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • IR Blaster
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • NFC
  • IR Blaster
  • Dual speakers
SoftwareMIUI 12 based on Android 10MIUI 12 based on Android 10
AudioStereo speakersStereo speakers
ColorsCarbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean GreenDaybreak Purple, Nightfall Black

Redmi 9T

redmi 9T

The Redmi 9T packs the Snapdragon 662, 4GB of RAM, and a full HD 60Hz display with a waterdrop notch. It packs a triple camera system, comprised of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 2MP depth sensor. You get a charger in the box (crazy, right?), and though it’s a 22.5W charger, the device itself only supports 18W charging. There’s also an IR blaster that you can use for controlling devices remotely, and there’s a headphone jack too. It charges the massive 6,000 mAh battery via USB-C and supports reverse wired charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 9T starts at €159 for the base 64GB of storage variant without NFC, and €189 to double that storage and upgrade from UFS 2.1 to UFS 2.2. If you need NFC, the variants with NFC come at a €10 premium over these prices.

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9T

The Redmi Note 9T is the more powerful of these two devices, launching with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, and it supports 5G. You get nearly all of the same storage options as the Redmi 9T — so 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB — along with a third storage option which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera system looks nearly identical as well, though it actually lacks a 2MP depth sensor. Just like the Redmi 9T as well, you get a 22.5W charger in the box, even though the device itself can only charge at 18W. The battery is smaller at 5,000 mAh. Finally, the front-facing camera is a left hole punch rather than a waterdrop notch in the center of the screen. There is both a headphone jack and an IR blaster, along with dual speakers too.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 9T costs €229 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and doubling up the storage to 128GB costs €269. For early-bird sales, the prices go down by a cool €20.

