Xiaomi isn’t done adding new phones to its Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note 10 series in March this year, featuring the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Since then, Xiaomi has introduced several new models and variants to the lineup, including the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (POCO X3 GT), Redmi Note 10 5G/Redmi Note 10T/POCO M3 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 JE (Japanese Edition). But Xiaomi is clearly not done with the Redmi Note 10 series as it’s reportedly gearing up to add yet another model to the lineup.

Known Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek AKA kacskrz has unearthed evidence of a new Redmi Note 10 model heading to the Indian market. In one of the images shared by the tipster, a string shows that the phone will be dubbed Redmi Note 10 Lite.

#RedmiNote10Lite coming soon to India. Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro (India version, global Note 9S)… HOW MANY?! pic.twitter.com/DKl2tHRmXe — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) August 23, 2021

However, the Redmi Note 10 Lite may not necessarily be a brand new device. To recall, “Curtana” is the codename of the last year’s Redmi Note 9 Pro (Redmi Note 9S). Based on this information, it can be inferred that the Redmi Note 10 Lite may just be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro — but Xiaomi might have made some cosmetic changes and small hardware upgrades here and there to differentiate the new phone from the last year’s model.

The evidence of the Redmi Note 10 Lite emerges as Xiaomi is unable to keep the prices of the existing Redmi Note 10 models under control due to the ongoing chip shortage. Over the last couple of months, Xiaomi has steadily increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. For example, the vanilla Redmi Note 10, which was launched at a starting price of ₹12,000, currently retails at ₹13,500. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have also seen similar price hikes, prompting those on a tight budget to turn to alternative options from Realme and Samsung.

In this context, the Redmi Note 10 Lite, if priced aggressively, can help strengthen Xiaomi’s position in the ₹10,000-₹15,000 price band. The naming scheme suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Lite could slot below the vanilla Redmi Note 10 model and have a lower or similar price tag.

Xiaomi hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Redmi Note 10 Lite but we expect to learn more from the company in the coming weeks.

Featured image: Redmi Note 9 Pro