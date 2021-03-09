Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro, Motorola Edge S, and OnePlus Nord Android 11 kernel sources are now available

The GNU General Public License version 2 (GPLv2) mandates every Android device manufacturer to publicly release the part of Linux kernel code that they have shipped on their devices. An ideal kernel source release should be accompanied by appropriate commit history, and all the dependencies are expected to be properly documented. While we don’t expect every company to maintain such a high standard, there are a few OEMs who regularly publish the source code for all the software revisions they roll out. We are happy to report that a couple of new devices now have had their kernel sources released, namely the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro. Motorola has also updated its official GitHub repository with the kernel source code release for the Motorola Edge S and several other smartphones. The OnePlus Nord grabbed our attention as well, for which OnePlus has published kernel sources corresponding to the phone’s stable Android 11 update.

Xiaomi recently launched a bunch of phones under the Redmi Note 10 series. Among them, the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 10 Pro (India/Global) and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max feature a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both devices come running Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. And now the company has released the kernel source code for both phones, allowing the modding community to kickstart aftermarket development. You can review the code at Xiaomi’s GitHub repository by clicking on the link below.

Alongside this, Xiaomi has also released kernel sources for the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ a few days ago. These phones will very likely debut internationally in the near future under the POCO F3 and the Mi 11X/11i monikers.

Apart from Xiaomi, OnePlus devices also have a thriving modding community, largely made possible by apt kernel source drops from the company. Continuing the tradition, the OnePlus Nord has now received an updated kernel source for its stable Android 11/OxygenOS 11 build, which was released as an OTA update just a couple of days back.

In recent days, Motorola too has refreshed its official GitHub repo and uploaded kernel sources for the Motorola Edge S, 2021’s Moto G Power/Moto G Stylus, and several other devices. Check out the index below to take a look at the releases:

Kernel sources make more stable custom kernels and AOSP ROMs possible. If you’re a developer who has looked forward to this release for a while, check it out at the repositories linked above. As for users, keep an eye out on the forums for exciting projects that will surely arise for your device.