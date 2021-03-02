Xiaomi finally makes the jump to AMOLED on the Redmi Note series

Xiaomi will launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series in India later this week. Much like the Redmi Note 9 series, the new lineup will include a host of devices, starting from the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and going all the way up to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about the upcoming devices, which have given us a good look at their design and specifications. However, Xiaomi hadn’t shared any official information about the devices until today.

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, recently took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note series is finally making the jump to AMOLED panels with the upcoming Redmi Note 10 lineup. The tweet states: “Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display — 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote!”

📢 BOOOOM! Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display – 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote! 🔥 Undoubtedly the single-most #10on10 anticipated reveal of all-time! RT and share this epic news! I ❤️ #Redmi #AMOLED pic.twitter.com/NSlgPAQqSJ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2021

The tweet also includes a short clip that displays results from a Twitter poll that Xiaomi conducted earlier this year. The poll, which has since been pulled, asked users to choose between a 120Hz LCD panel and a standard AMOLED panel. As you’d expect, an overwhelming majority of users picked AMOLED over the high refresh rate LCD panel. Although Xiaomi deleted the poll, it seems like the company has decided to go with popular demand. In the video, the company clarifies that the Redmi Note 10 lineup will feature not just any OLED panel, but a Super AMOLED panel.

As of now, it isn’t clear if any of the devices in the lineup will receive a high refresh rate panel. However, based on previous leaks, we suspect that the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 10 Pro Max may include a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel. If that’s the case, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will definitely reign supreme in the budget smartphone space in 2021, at least on the display front.

In case you missed our previous coverage of the Redmi Note 10 lineup, leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 4G device, which will run MIUI 12 out of the box. It will feature a 120Hz panel with MEMC tech and a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. It will pack a large 5,050mAh battery and it will be based on Qualcomm’s SM7150 platform (Snapdragon 732G).

Leaks about the vanilla Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, suggest that it will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a massive 5,900mAh battery, an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It will also include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple camera setup on the back, a single selfie shooter housed within a waterdrop-style notch, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As of now, we have no further information about the other devices in the Redmi Note 10 lineup. But we expect to learn more in just a few days when Xiaomi officially lifts the covers off the lineup.