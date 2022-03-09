Xiaomi launches two new phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup in India
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 lineup can be considered its flagship lineup for the globe, with enough Redmi Notes sold every year to eclipse all their other lineups and even other OEMs. Xiaomi also has been adding a whole bunch of models to the lineup, serving a larger range of needs and budgets than what the original Redmi Note lineup started off to serve. The company is now adding two devices to its lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro (4G).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
Build
  • Glass back
  •  Glass back
Dimensions & Weight
  • 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 mm
  • 202g
  • 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 mm
  • 202g
Display
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • 1200nits peak brightness
  • 100% DCI-P3
  • Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • 1200nits peak brightness
  • 100% DCI-P3
  • Gorilla Glass 5
SoC Mediatek Helio G96:

  • 12nm
  • 2x Arm Cortex-A76 @ 2.05GHz
  • 6x Arm Cortex- A55 @ 2.0GHz
  • GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2
 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695:

  • 6nm
  • 2x Kryo 660-Gold (Cortex- A78) @ 2.2GHz
  • 6x Kryo 660-Silver (Cortex- A55) @ 1.7GHz
  • Adreno 619
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB LPDDR4X + 64GB UFS 2.2
  • 8GB + 128GB
  • Support microSD expansion through hybrid SIM slot
  • 6GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 2.2
  • 8GB + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • Support microSD expansion through hybrid SIM slot
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 67W fast wired charging
  • 67W fast charger in the box
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 67W fast wired charging
  • 67W fast charger in the box
Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.9, 0.7μm
  • Secondary: 8MP, ultrawide, f/2.2
  • Tertiary: 2MP, Macro, f/2.4
  • Quarternary: 2MP, Depth, f/2.4
  • Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.9, 0.7μm
  • Secondary: 8MP, ultrawide, f/2.2
  • Tertiary: 2MP, Macro, f/2.4
Front Camera(s) 16MP, f/2.45, 1μm 16MP, f/2.45, 1μm
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C, 2.0
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  •  USB Type-C, 2.0
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio Dual Stereo Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers
Connectivity
  • WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Beidou
  • Bands:
    • GSM: 2, 3, 5, 8
    • WCDMA: 1, 5, 8
    • LTE FDD: 1, 3, 5, 8
    • LTE TDD: 40, 41
  • WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Beidou
  • Bands:
    • GSM: 2, 3, 5, 8
    • WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8
    • LTE FDD: 1, 3, 5, 8
    • LTE TDD: 40, 41
    • 5G NR: N1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 78
Software MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Other Features
  • IR Blaster
  • Hybrid Dual Nano SIM
  • IP53
  • IR Blaster
  • Hybrid Dual Nano SIM
  • IP53
The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are similar devices that largely share the same build. The only differences between the phones arise because of 5G and its ancillary requirements. The 4G device uses a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, while the Pro Plus 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with the X51 5G modem. The 4G device gets a lower storage variant to give it a lower starting price, while the Pro Plus 5G gets 256GB of storage as an option. The Pro Plus loses out on the 2MP depth camera to better accommodate 5G related hardware, but you aren’t losing out on too much.

Common highlights of the device include a nice 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 67W of fast wired charging for their 5,000mAh battery along with an included 67W charger in the box, and a 108MP primary rear camera.

If the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G [India] looks familiar to you, that’s because it is. It’s practically the same underlying phone that has been released/will be released with these different names in the relevant regions:

  • Codename “peux”:
    • Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G [India]
    • POCO X4 Pro 5G [India]
  • Codename “veux”:
    • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G [Global]
    • POCO X4 Pro 5G [Global]
    • Redmi Note 11E Pro [China]

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is a little easier to follow. The device has the codename “vida” for India, while it is “viva” for Global region. The marketing name has stayed the same so far.

Pricing and Availability

Redmi is pricing the phones as below in India:

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G:
    • 6GB + 64GB: ₹17,999
    • 8GB + 128GB: ₹19,999
    • Goes on sale in India from 23 March 2022
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G:
    • 6GB + 128GB: ₹20,999
    • 8GB + 128GB: ₹21,999
    • 8GB + 256GB: ₹23,999
    • Goes on sale in India from 23 March 2022

The devices will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and Retail Stores.

What are your thoughts on the devices? Let us know in the comments below!

