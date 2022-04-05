Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Xiaomi has an extensive portfolio in key Asian markets like India, China, Indonesia, and beyond. Thanks to its insane value, the Redmi Note series is one of the most popular mobile lineups globally. For 2022, Xiaomi has a full refresh for its Redmi Note lineup, with devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G occupying the top-end within this branding. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G in India in March, and the company launched another device with the same name for the global market as well. If you are wondering what do you get inside the box for the Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, we’re here to answer that question for you.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

What’s inside the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G (India) retail box?

The box of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G (India) [device codename: peux] includes the following content:

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G (in the color you’ve chosen)

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger

USB-A to USB-C cable

Basic TPU/silicon case

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Xiaomi packs in a fair bit when it comes to its retail phone boxes. Unlike other OEMs who have adopted a charger-less packaging for even their mid-range devices, Redmi is including a charger in the box, at least so far. And you don’t just get any ordinary charger with the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G — you get the 67W Mi SonicCharge 3.0 charger, which is a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charger that you can use to charge devices beyond your smartphone as well. Xiaomi also includes a fairly basic case for the device too, and the phone comes with a basic screen protector applied.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G (India) The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is one of Xiaomi's mid-range offerings for the Indian market. Featuring well rounded specifications, the phone has everything that most average users would require. View at Amazon India

All in all, you have everything in the box to get you started with using the device properly, though we do recommend switching out the case for something a bit more protective or fashionable a few months down the line.