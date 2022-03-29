Xiaomi brings the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi 10 5G to international markets

Shortly after debuting the Redmi Note 11 lineup in China, Xiaomi launched four Redmi Note 11 series devices globally. However, the devices launched in international markets did not feature the same hardware as the Chinese models, even though they featured the same design and marketing names. It seems like Xiaomi has no plans to abandon this annoying trend, as the company has now launched three more devices in international markets that are rebranded versions of existing Xiaomi/Redmi phones.

At today’s launch event, Xiaomi unveiled three new devices for international markets — the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 11S 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 5G. If these names sound familiar to you, that’s because Xiaomi has already launched devices with these marketing names in other regions. But, while they may look the same as the existing models, they’re completely different internally. Check out the table below for a quick rundown of their specifications.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi 10 5G: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Redmi Note 11S 5G Redmi 10 5G Dimensions & Weight 163.65 x 76.19 x 8.34mm

204g 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75mm

195g 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9mm

200g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1200nits peak brightness 6.6-inch FHD+ DotDisplay

90Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut 6.58-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB 4GB+64GB

4GB+128GB

6GB+128GB 4GB+64GB

4GB+128GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

120W wired fast charging support

120W charger included 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging support

33W charger included 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging support

22.5W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2

Ultra-wide: 8MP

Telemacro: 2MP Primary: 50MP

Ultra0wide: 8MP

Macro: 2MP Primary: 50MP

Depth sensor: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP 13MP 5MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone hack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Super linear dual speakers tuned by JBL

Hi-Res Audio certification

HI-Res Audio Wireless certification

Dolby Atmos certification Dual speakers Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Software MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 MIUI 13 Colors Graphite Gray

Star Blue

Forest Green Midnight Black

Twilight Blue

Star Blue Graphite Gray

Chrome Silver

Aurora Green

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

In January, Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in the Indian market. The new Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is the same device with a different name, but don’t confuse it for the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G that is also available in the Indian market. The Indian Xiaomi Mi 11i and the Global Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are identical in terms of design and hardware, with the Xiaomi/Redmi branding on the back panel being the only difference between the two. As such, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness, MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC, a 108MP triple camera setup, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The phone runs an older version of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin, MIUI 12.5, out of the box. Xiaomi has not clarified whether the software is based on Android 11 or Android 12. But it’s safe to assume that the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is running Android 11 out of the box as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge also launched with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, AI Face Unlock, and TÜV Rheinland’s Safe Fast-Charge System certification. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes in three colorways — Graphite Gray, Star Blue, and Forest Green.

It’s worth repeating that the new Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus global variant is NOT the same device as the one that Xiaomi launched in India earlier this month. Although the Indian variant features the same display and camera hardware, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a larger 5,000mAh battery but with slower 67W wired fast charging support, and it runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 11S 5G

The new Redmi Note 11S 5G is a 5G-enabled version of the Redmi Note 11S that Xiaomi launched in January. But it features the same hardware as the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which landed in India back in November last year. However, unlike the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, there are some minor differences between the Redmi Note 11S 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The new Redmi Note 11S 5G features the same design as the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The devices are pretty much identical hardware-wise, featuring the same 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, and similar RAM/storage configurations.

However, while both phones feature the same 50MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide cameras, the new Redmi Note 11S 5G features an additional 2MP macro sensor on the back. For selfies, the phone packs a 13MP front-facing camera instead of the 16MP sensor found on the Indian Redmi Note 11T 5G. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and AI Face Unlock. The Redmi Note 11S 5G comes in three colorways — Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

It’s worth noting that the new Redmi Note 11S 5G and the Indian Redmi Note 11T 5G share the same hardware as the Chinese Redmi Note 11, with the third camera sensor and the selfie shooter being the only exceptions. Xiaomi also sells the same device as the POCO M4 Pro 5G in some markets.

Redmi 10 5G

The new Redmi 10 5G is also a rebranded Redmi Note 11 series device. It features the same design and hardware as the Redmi Note 11E 5G, which Xiaomi launched in China earlier this month. The device features a 6.58-inch 90Hz display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, and a 50MP plus 2MP dual-camera setup on the back.

The Redmi 10 5G also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 5MP selfie shooter, and AI Face Unlock support. On the software front, it runs MIUI 13 out of the box. The Redmi 10 5G comes in three colorways — Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, and Aurora Green.

It’s worth mentioning that Xiaomi will likely launch the device as the Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G in the Indian market and the POCO M4 5G in some regions.

Pricing & Availability

At the moment, Xiaomi has not shared the final availability details for the three new devices. However, the company has released the recommended retail price for all variants. Check out the section below for more information.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G (Global) 6GB+128GB: $369 8GB+128GB: $399 8GB+256GB: $449

Redmi Note 11S 5G (Global) 4GB+64GB: $249 4GB+128GB: $279 6GB+128GB: $299

Redmi 10 5G (Global) 4GB+64GB: $199 4GB+128GB: $229



You can head over to Xiaomi’s website for regional pricing and availability details.