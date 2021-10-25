Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series confirmed to offer 120W fast charging

The next Redmi Note lineup will take the fast charging battle in the mid-range segment to a whole new level. Xiaomi on Monday confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Note 11 series would support up to 120W fast charing.

Last week, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 series would launch on October 28 alongside the Redmi Watch 2. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese company has revealed (via XiaomiUI Telegram channel) some of the main features and the design of its upcoming smartphone lineup. Teasers shared by Xiaomi suggest that there will at least be three models: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

As confirmed by Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will pack a dual-cell battery and support 120W fast charging. It’s unclear whether the 120W fast charger will be included in the box or sold separately. Xiaomi says the phone’s battery has also passed TUV Rheinland’s safety certification.

Other confirmed features of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, multi-function NFC, Wi-Fi 6 support, X-axis linear motor, and JBL tuned speakers. Finally, the teaser reveals that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. Other hardware specifications such as SoC, camera sensors, display, and so on aren’t known.

The Redmi Note 11 will succeed the last year’s Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 lineup had a great run, and we expect the Redmi Note 11 to enjoy similar success.

It remains to be seen whether 120W fast charging will be limited to Chinese models or will be available on the Indian and global variants, too. While the Redmi Note 10 series in China offered up to 67W fast charging, the overseas models maxed out at 33W fast charging.

With the official launch just a few days away, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what the new Redmi Note lineup has in store for us.