Xiaomi may be bringing back its popular Redmi Note 8

It’s been nearly two years since the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series hit the scene, and even with a new Note 10 series out on the market, the company is reportedly looking to re-release the Note 8 this year.

A Xiaomi phone with model number M1908C3JGG has appeared at the FCC. Leaker Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter followed up by saying the new Redmi Note 8 has been “confirmed by one of Xiaomi pages.” We don’t know which page the tipster pulled this information from, but his Xiaomi leaks have been consistently accurate so we have little reason to doubt his finding.

Yes, it is RN8 2021. Confirmed by one of Xiaomi pages. pic.twitter.com/n63UCrBVmw — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) May 13, 2021

According to the FCC documentation, the 2021 Redmi Note 8 will come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, and MIUI 12.5, which should be based on Android 11. The device is reportedly being planned for select markets, including the EU and Russia.

A separate post on Twitter from tipster XiaomiUI has revealed even more details about the refreshed Redmi Note 8 (2021), saying the device will feature 22.5W fast charging support, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a waterdrop display, and up to 128GB of storage. The device is allegedly codenamed “Biloba”.

📲 New #Redmi device spotted on FCC. It is probably 2021 version of #RedmiNote8 and have MTK G85 CPU. #bilobahttps://t.co/yYUYoqEjTh pic.twitter.com/rtGEhfAayV — Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) May 13, 2021

The Redmi Note 8 series offered a Full HD+ resolution display, a rear fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage. The Note 8 series was an affordable option and offered buyers great value for the money. Xiaomi apparently doesn’t want to change much from what launched in 2019, but more modern specs could reignite interest in what was an already pretty decent formula.

Redmi Note 8 Forums ||| Redmi Note 8 Pro Forums

What’s interesting is Xiaomi just took the wraps off the Redmi Note 10 series, which features a number of different variants, including the Redmi Note 10S. The latter device recently launched in India, and it offers buyers a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, the MediaTek Helio G95 chip, 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a quad-camera with a 64MP main sensor.

In other words, if you’re a Xiaomi fan, there are plenty of options out there. Now that the 2021 Redmi Note 8 has passed through the FCC, it probably won’t be long before we see something more official.