Download: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9S get MIUI 12 update with Android 11

Update 1 (02/01/2021 @ 12:23 PM ET): The Android 11 update with MIUI 12 is now rolling out to Redmi Note 9S users via the stable channel. Click here for information. The article as published on November 18, 2020, is preserved as below.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the best purchases available in the early mid-range in India, offering itself as a great hardware package at an aggressive price point. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, an impressive quad-camera array, a massive 5,020mAh battery, and support for up to 18W fast charging. Launched with MIUI 11 on top of Android 10, the smartphone received stable MIUI 12 update a few months ago, and is now getting its Android 11 update in India.

Bearing version number V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM, the update is 2.3GB in size for its recovery flashable ZIP. As mentioned earlier, this build is meant for the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro (code-name: “curtana_in“), which means it can’t be installed on the global Redmi Note 9 Pro (code-name: “joyeuse_xx“). Owners of the Redmi Note 9S (code-name: “curtana_xx“), however, can manually flash the update package using a custom recovery solution like TWRP.

Since this is the first public build of Android 11 for this phone, we expect that there will be plenty of bugs and perhaps a few stability issues. As such, sideloading this build is only recommended for experienced users who are well versed with flashing updates. Please do make adequate backups of your data before flashing the update.

Download Android 11 with MIUI 12 for the Redmi Note 9 Pro (codename: curtana) — V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM

Do note that the company treats the current update as a “stable beta”, which is a bit different from regular stable builds. An authorized Mi Account might be required to sideload the aforementioned ZIP file. Once Xiaomi marks it to be stable enough, they are going to flip a server-side switch that will eventually remove the need for such authorization before flashing.

After starting to roll out to the Indian Redmi Note 9 Pro units back in November, Android 11 is now arriving for the global variant of the Redmi Note 9S with January 2021 security patches. The sideload-friendly update ZIP can be downloaded using the link below:

Download Android 11 with MIUI 12 for the Redmi Note 9S (codename: curtana) — V12.0.1.0.RJWMIXM

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for providing the download links!